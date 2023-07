ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Full Schedule, Timings, Squads, Venues & Live Streaming

The fifth edition of the Asian Cricket Council Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 will start from Thursday, July 13, 2023. The age group cricket tournament is making a return after a gap of four years. Pakistan are the current champion of the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup after they beat Bangladesh in the 2019 final. Sri Lanka are the most successful side and have won the tournament in 2017 and 2018.

3 things you need to know

Sri Lanka will host the 2023 edition of the Men's Emerging Asia Cup

Yash Dhull will lead the 15-member squad in the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Team India won the inaugural edition of the Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Emerging Asia Cup returns after four years

The last edition of the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup took place in 2019 wherein Pakistan defeated the host nation Bangladesh in the final. In the latest edition, full members of the Asian Cricket Council - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan will be joined by the three nations of the ACC Men's Premier Cup - UAE A, Oman A, and Nepal.

The tournament will split into two groups wherein each team will take part in the round-robin clashes and the top two teams from each group will progress through to the semifinals.

(Indian U19 captain Yash Dhull to lead Team India in the Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 / Image: PTI)

ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup: Groups

Group A: Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Oman A, Sri Lanka A

Group B: India A, Pakistan A, Nepal, UAE A

ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup: Schedule

Match 1: Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 13, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 13, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST Match 2: Oman A vs Afghanistan A, Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo on July 13, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST

Oman A vs Afghanistan A, Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo on July 13, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST Match 3: UAE A vs India A, SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo on July 14, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST

UAE A vs India A, SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo on July 14, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST Match 4: Pakistan A vs Nepal A, Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo on July 14, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST

Pakistan A vs Nepal A, Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo on July 14, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST Match 5: Oman A vs Bangladesh A, SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo on July 15, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST

Oman A vs Bangladesh A, SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo on July 15, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST Match 6: Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo on July 15, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST

Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo on July 15, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST Match 6: Pakistan A vs UAE A, P. Sara Oval, Colombo on July 17, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST

Pakistan A vs UAE A, P. Sara Oval, Colombo on July 17, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST Match 7: Nepal A vs India A, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 17, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST

Nepal A vs India A, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 17, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST Match 8: Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A, P. Sara Oval, Colombo on July 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST

Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A, P. Sara Oval, Colombo on July 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST Match 9: Oman A vs Sri Lanka A, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST

Oman A vs Sri Lanka A, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST Match 10: UAE A vs Nepal A, P. Sara Oval, Colombo on July 19, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST

UAE A vs Nepal A, P. Sara Oval, Colombo on July 19, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST Match 11: Pakistan A vs India A, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 19, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST

Pakistan A vs India A, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 19, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST Semi-Final 1: TBD vs TBD, P. Sara Oval, Colombo on July 21, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST

TBD vs TBD, P. Sara Oval, Colombo on July 21, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST Semi-Final 2: TBD vs TBD, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 21, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST

TBD vs TBD, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 21, 2023, from 10:00 AM IST Final: TBD vs TBD, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 23, 2023, from 02:00 PM IST

ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup: Squads

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.

Pakistan A: Mohammad Haris (c, wk), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir. Non-traveling reserves – Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid, and Rohail Nazir.

Afghanistan A: Shahidullah Kamal (c), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ishaq Rahimi (wk), Riaz Hassan, Ihsanullah Jannat, Noor Ali Zadran, Zubaid Akbari, Baheer Shah, Allah Noor Nasiri, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Izharulhaq Naveed, Wafadar Momand, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Salim Safi, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, and Bilal Sami. Reserves: Abdul Malik, Asghar Atal, Abdul Baqi, Zuhaib Zamankhil

Bangladesh A: Mohammed Saif Hassan (c), Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Mohammad Musfik Hasan, Akbar Ali, Naim Sheikh. Reserves: Amite Hasan, Sumon Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Arjun Saud (wk), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratish GC, Dev Khanal, Sandeep Jora, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Pawan Sarraf, Surya Tamang, Kishor Mahato, Shyam Dhakal.

Oman A: Aaqib Ilyas (c), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Suraj Kumar, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Ahmed Fayyaz Butt, Samay Shrivastava, Wasim Ali, Rafiullah, Abdul Rauf, Shubo Pal, Muhammed Bilal.

UAE A: Ali Naseer (c), Adithya Shetty, Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Ashwanth Valthapa, Ethan D’Souza, Fahad Nawaz, Jash Giyanani, Jonathan Figy, Lovepreet Singh, Matiullah, Mohammad Faraazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Sanchit Sharma.

Sri Lanka: TBA

ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup: Where to Watch?

The ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 will be streamed on the FanCode app and will not be telecasted live in India.