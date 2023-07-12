IND Vs WI Dream11 Prediction: India Vs West Indies Playing XI, Toss Update, Fantasy Picks

IND vs WI: The Indian cricket team, after the disappointing loss against Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 Final, will take on West Indies in a two-match Test series. The first Test will begin from July 12, 2023, at Windsor Park in Dominica. Team India will also kickstart their journey in the new cycle of the WTC 2023-25. Several new faces such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Mukesh Kumar have been included in the side and will look forward to showcasing their talent on a global scale.

3 things you need to know

The upcoming IND vs WI Test series will be Rohit Sharma's first Test series as captain in the Caribbean

The Indian cricket team has never lost a Test series in West Indies since 2002

West Indies is special for Virat Kohli as he scored his first Test double hundred in 2016

IND vs WI: Predicted XI

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

WEST INDIES: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymond Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

IND vs WI: Pitch Report

The Dominica pitch has been helpful both for the batsmen and the bowlers and the teams batting first and second have won matches. The pacers get help from the pitch on the first day, whereas batting gets easy on the surface from Day 2 and 3. The spinners also come into play on Day 4 and 5 as the wicket gets old.

(Indian cricket team celebrates during the IND vs AUS BGT 2023 series / Image: BCCI)

IND vs WI: Weather Report

While the fans are eagerly waiting to witness the upcoming IND vs WI Test series, the weather will also be a crucial factor that both teams will be eyeing ahead of the match. As per Accuweather, there will be 60 percent of cloud coverage with the temperature fluctuating between 24 degree to 32 degree celsius. The sky with remain partly cloudy in the first four days with chances of rainfall on the fifth day.

IND vs WI: Who will win the match?

The Indian cricket team has never lost a Test series in the West Indies since the year 2002. Moreover, looking at the squad, the visitors are the favourites to win the first Test match against the Windies.

IND vs WI: Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KS Bharat

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Rahkeem Cornwall, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kemar Roach