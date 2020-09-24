ACCA Vs ROS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Live

Amigos CC Ansiao will lock horns with Rossio CC in the league match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo which will be played on Thursday, September 24. ACCA vs ROS live streaming will begin at 1:00 pm IST and the match will be played at Cartaxo Cricket Ground. Here is a look at our ACCA vs ROS Dream11 prediction, ACCA vs ROS Dream11 team and probable ACCA vs ROS playing 11. ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

ACCA vs ROS live: ACCA vs ROS Dream11 prediction and preview

The chances of Amigos CC Ansiao (ACCA) making the knockout stages suffered a major blow after they lost to Alvalade by 9 wickets on Wednesday. So far, ACCA have won just one match and their chances of qualification look bleak after the latest defeat. On the other hand, ROS are very much in contention to qualify for the knockout stages after winning their match against Oeiras in the golden ball rule. An upset could be on the cards, however, if ACCA take the game to ROS.

ACCA vs ROS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ACCA vs ROS Dream11 team

ACCA vs ROS Dream11 prediction: ACCA vs ROS playing 11: ACCA squad

Andrew Dudfield, Eddie Ballard, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Hemant Khoba, Raja Saravanan, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, Neeraj Kumar, John Zinkus, Raghu Raghu, Mubeen Tariq, Rakesh Reddy, Paul Stubbs and Kevin Merritt.

ACCA vs ROS Dream11 prediction: ACCA vs ROS playing 11: ROS squad

Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Amandeep Arrora, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Shuvam Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Manish Gurung.

ACCA vs ROS Dream11 prediction: Top picks from ACCA vs ROS Dream11 team

H Singh

Imran Khan Jr

R Bhardwaj

ACCA vs ROS live: ACCA vs ROS Dream11 team

ACCA vs ROS match prediction

As per our ACCA vs ROS match prediction, ROS will be favourites to win the match

Note: The ACCA vs ROS Dream11 prediction, top picks and ACCA vs ROS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ACCA vs ROS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode