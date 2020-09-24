ACCA Vs ROS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Live

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Amigos CC Ansiao will lock horns with Rossio CC in the league match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo which will be played on Thursday, September 24. ACCA vs ROS live streaming will begin at 1:00 pm IST and the match will be played at Cartaxo Cricket Ground. Here is a look at our ACCA vs ROS Dream11 prediction, ACCA vs ROS Dream11 team and probable ACCA vs ROS playing 11. ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Also Read: Hardik Pandya Dents Kolkata To Dismiss Nitish Rana With SCORCHER On The Boundary: Watch
The chances of Amigos CC Ansiao (ACCA) making the knockout stages suffered a major blow after they lost to Alvalade by 9 wickets on Wednesday. So far, ACCA have won just one match and their chances of qualification look bleak after the latest defeat. On the other hand, ROS are very much in contention to qualify for the knockout stages after winning their match against Oeiras in the golden ball rule. An upset could be on the cards, however, if ACCA take the game to ROS.
Also Read: IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Leads From Front As Mumbai Defeat Kolkata By 49 Runs, Bags 2 Points
Andrew Dudfield, Eddie Ballard, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Hemant Khoba, Raja Saravanan, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, Neeraj Kumar, John Zinkus, Raghu Raghu, Mubeen Tariq, Rakesh Reddy, Paul Stubbs and Kevin Merritt.
Also Read: Hardik Pandya ODDLY Dismissed Hit Wicket Off Rival All-rounder Andre Russell; Watch Video
Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Amandeep Arrora, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Shuvam Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Manish Gurung.
Also Read: IPL 2020: Skipper Rohit Sharma Opens Up On His Whirlwind Knock As Mumbai Beat Kolkata
As per our ACCA vs ROS match prediction, ROS will be favourites to win the match
RELATED CONTENT
OEI vs RCCL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo live
8 mins ago
ECS T10 Cartaxo ACCA vs ROS live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
13 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 6 Punjab vs Bangalore pitch report and weather forecast for Dubai
24 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai becomes first team to register 20 WINS against single opponent
57 mins ago
IPL 2020: Skipper Rohit Sharma opens up on his whirlwind knock as Mumbai beat Kolkata
10 hours ago
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai beat Kolkata by 49 runs
16 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points