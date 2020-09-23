Hardik Pandya Dents Kolkata To Dismiss Nitish Rana With SCORCHER On The Boundary: Watch

Hardik Pandya may have failed to shine with his bat against Kolkata, but the all-rounder surely made up for his odd dismal earlier in the day with a stunning catch to dismiss Nitish Rana. Facing an already uphill task of chasing 196, Kolkata's wobbly run chase was dealt a major blow when Nitish Rana was sent packing by some excellent work in the deep by Pandya.

Hardik Pandya boundary running catch dismisses Nitish Rana; fans react

Looking to clear the fence off a slow delivery from Pollard, Nitish Rana was forced to generate all the power to get the distance on his shot. Rana's lofted shot over cover, however, could only manage to find the hands of the very acrobatic Hardik Pandya, who made no mistake to grab the ball and avoid the boundary line at the same time. Despite having had to cover considerable ground, Pandya made the catch look extremely effortless, something Mumbai fans must have been delighted to see. Meanwhile, the dismissal also means Keiron Pollard gets his first wicket in the tournament since 2015.

Here's how fans reacted to Pandya's screamer to dismiss Rana:

Redemption of the highest order from @hardikpandya7 after that fancy slide fluffed his earlier attempt at saving a boundary. — Prabhanjan Badami (@PABadami) September 23, 2020

What a catch pandya😍 — SANDEEP PATNAIK IMDCEO (@SANDEEP_IMDCEO) September 23, 2020

Kolkata vs Mumbai: Pandya catch, Bumrah double piles misery on Kolkata

Kolkata never got going with the bat in the match. With a mammoth target to chase, the opening pair of Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill failed to give the platform for the middle order to capitalise on. Wickets tumbling on regular intervals coupled with the rapidly increasing run rate left Kolkata too much to do with too little in their hands.

Rana's dismissal in the 12th over of the match was Kolkata's fourth wicket, which came right after captain Dinesh Karthik was dismissed by Rahul Chahar. Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in the 16th over to dismiss the attacking duo of Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan, ending any lingering hopes of a late comeback from the 2014 champions. Kolkata folded for 149/6. Mumbai secured their first win of Dream11 IPL 2020, winning the match by 49 runs.

Kolkata will face Hyderabad next on Saturday, while defending champs will next be up against Bangalore this coming Monday.

