Hardik Pandya ODDLY Dismissed Hit Wicket Off Rival All-rounder Andre Russell; Watch Video

Kolkata and Mumbai are currently battling it out in the Match 5 of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Having won the toss, Kolkata invited Mumbai to bat first. The Men in Blue were dented early on in the innings as Quinton de Kock holed out at square leg while trying to pull Shivam Mavi. Suryakumar Yadav joined skipper Rohit Sharma at the crease and the duo startted resurrecting the Mumbai innings.

Kolkata vs Mumbai: Hardik Pandya hit wicket off Andre Russell's bowling

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a 90-run partnership off 57 balls for the second wicket to put Mumbai in the driver's seat. Both the Mumbai batsmen ensured that they fetched a boundary or two every over and also kept rotating the strike. Suryakumar Yadav ran himself out in the 11th over while trying to steal a second run off Sunil Narine's bowling. Rohit Sharma continued the good work with Saurabh Tiwary, who played a quick cameo (21 off 13) and kept the momentum going.

Narine claimed Saurabh Tiwary's wicket and that's when the dangerous Hardik Pandya joined the 'Hitman'. Both started scoring some quick runs before Rohit Sharma got out to Shivam Mavi after scoring 80 off 54 balls. Hardik Pandya scored two boundaries and one six off Pat Cummins in a single over and set the foundation for a blistering finish to the end.

However, just before Hardik Pandya's innings was about to take off, the Mumbai all-rounder got out in a bizarre manner. While facing an Andre Russell delivery, Hardik Pandya, who always stands deep inside his crease, hit his bat on the stumps, which resulted in an unfortunate hit wicket dismissal.

Interestingly, Hardik Pandya's counterpart Andre Russell is known for standing deep in his crease, which is why teams are often seen trying to dismiss the Caribbean lad by hit wicket. Hardik Pandya's dismissal resulted in Mumbai failing to finish in an explosive manner. Meanwhile, Mumbai finished their innings at 195/5. Kolkata have got some prominent T20 batsmen within their ranks and it would be interesting to see how they go about their chase.

ICYMI - Hardik - hit wicket b Russell



What happened there? Far back in the crease and Hardik Pandya hits the stumps. First hit wicket of the tournament.



📽️📽️https://t.co/B3P7lPzB2a #MIvKKR #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/4cAc7F5shf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: MUMBAI IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM

