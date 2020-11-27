Adam Gilchrist Apologises To Indians On Twitter After BIG Mohammed Siraj Goofup On-air

India are currently playing Australia in the India vs Australia 1st ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After winning the toss, skipper Aaron Finch chose to bat first, with the Australians making a solid start in the match. The India vs Australia 1st ODI has already managed to make headlines off the pitch, with Adam Gilchrist making a huge blunder while commentating on the game.

Also Read: Ind Vs Aus 2020: Phil Hughes Remembered On 6th Death Anniversary, #63notout Trends Online

Australian commentators make a huge mistake about Siraj father death

You ⁦@ShaneWarne⁩ ⁦@gilly381⁩ guys got it wrong! It was Mohammed Siraj's father who passed away not Saini's. ⁦@FoxCricket⁩ pic.twitter.com/b2tyyo7u2l — Gary Singh (@gsbapla) November 27, 2020

The incident in question occurred in the 7th over of the India vs Australia 1st ODI, after Navdeep Saini came on to bowl. The fast bowler replaced Mohammed Shami in the attack, with the Australians going strong at the start of the innings. During Navdeep Saini’s initial over, former Australian cricketers Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist, while commentating on the game, mistook Navdeep Saini for Mohammed Siraj while talking about the death of Siraj’s father.

Also Read: Ind Vs Aus 2020: India Get Electronic Replacement For 'throwdown Specialist' D Raghavendra

As Navdeep Saini was bowling, Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist were heard saying for Fox Cricket as to how the bowler decided to stay back in Australia, choosing to not fly to India after his father’s death. Notably, it was fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and not Navdeep Saini who lost his father while in Australia. After the BCCI had given Mohammed Siraj an option to fly back to India and be with his family, the 26-year-old opted to stay with the team in Australia.

Fans point out goof up on Twitter, Adam Gilchrist apologizes later on

@FoxCricket Siraj lost his father not Saini 😢 condolences to Siraj’s family #INDvAUS — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) November 27, 2020

Instead of Siraj they are saying Saini's father passed away — Sandanapandi (@Sandanapandi3) November 27, 2020

After the mistake while commentating, many cricket fans took to social media to criticise Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne. Referring to the incident, fans tweeted that it was Mohammed Siraj who lost his father and not Navdeep Saini. Many fans also criticised the commentating team, claiming that they should have been better informed while discussing such a sensitive situation.

Also Read: India Vs Australia 2020: Hosts Pondering These 2 Strategies To Dismiss Virat Kohli Early?

Yes, thanks @anshu2912 I realize I was mistaken in my mention. Huge apologies for my error, to both @navdeepsaini96 and Mohammed Siraj. 🙏😌 https://t.co/618EUIEyNU — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 27, 2020

Following the outrage on social media, Adam Gilchrist took to Twitter to apologize for the mistake. Replying to a fan’s tweet, Adam Gilchrist thanked fans for pointing it out, as he admitted that he made a mistake while mentioning the incident on-air. The former cricketer apologized to both fast bowlers Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj.

India vs Australia live: How to watch India vs Australia 1st ODI

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will be broadcasted in India on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3 and Sony SIX channels. For fans who want to watch the India vs Australia live match online, they can do so by logging onto the SonyLIV app and website. They can also follow the teams on social media for real-time updates.

Also Read: India Vs Australia 2020: Fans Reject India's 1992 WC Inspired Jersey Over Sponsor Logos?

Image Credits: Adam Gilchrist Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.