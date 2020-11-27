Ind Vs Aus 2020: Phil Hughes Remembered On 6th Death Anniversary, #63notout Trends Online

The much-awaited India vs Australia 2020 series is underway, with the 1st ODI taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After winning the toss, Australia skipper Aaron Finch chose to bat first. Ahead of the match, both the sides paid their tributes to a series of causes. Amongst them was a heartwarming tribute for Phil Hughes, who tragically died six years ago.

Special tribute on 6th Phil Hughes death anniversary

The emotional tribute for Phil Hughes took place before the start of the Ind vs Aus 2020 series. Players from both sides were seen standing together on the field, as they took part in a 63-second applause to remember Phil Hughes. In memory of Phil Hughes, the Australian cricket team were also seen wearing black armbands to mark the occasion, with media reports suggesting that the armbands also had Phil Hughes’ initials on them. The Indian cricket team also joined their rivals in paying tribute to Dean Jones as well, as the former Australia batsman and veteran commentator passed away in September in Mumbai while working in the IPL 2020.

Australia pay tribute to Phil Hughes on his death anniversary.#63notout pic.twitter.com/MGnC0CEIKt — Cricket Lovers (@Cricketlovers03) November 27, 2020

When was the Phil Hughes last match?

November 27, 2020 marked the sixth death anniversary of Australian batsman Phil Hughes, who tragically lost his life after getting hit on the neck by a bouncer from Sean Abbott. The unfortunate incident occurred during a Sheffield Shield game between South Australia and New South Wales. Notably, the match took place at the SCG as well, the same venue of the 1st ODI of the Ind vs Aus 2020 series.

Phil Hughes was batting on 63 when he was hit by the Sean Abbott bouncer. Attempting a hook shot, Phil Hughes was hit on the neck and soon collapsed on the ground. After on-field treatment didn’t work, the batsman was rushed to a hospital, where he went into a coma after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Unfortunately, Phil Hughes couldn’t recover and passed away on the morning of November 27, 2014.

Fans react to moving Phil Hughes death tribute

The saddest day in cricket history you been a great player,good human being always been missed 💐💐#63notout #PhillipHughes pic.twitter.com/mdereJOWnD — तेजस शिंदे. (@tejasshinde002) November 27, 2020

Several cricketers in the past have paid tribute to Phil Hughes every year on his death anniversary. Australian cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner have been amongst those, with many using the “ 63notout” tag to remember the cricketer. After the two teams paid their respects ahead of the 1st ODI, the hashtag “63notout” once again trended on Twitter.

Many fans shared pictures of the two sides paying their respects ahead of the 1st ODI as they remembered the Australian batsman. Many Australian teams, such as the Adelaide Strikers and West End Redbacks posted their tributes online as well. Cricket fans while remembering the batsman praised the cricketer’s skill, claiming that they will always remember him.

