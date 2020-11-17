Adam Gilchrist Becomes First Batsman To Hit 100 Sixes In Tests On Nov 17, 2007: Watch

Dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist had cemented his place in the star-studded Australian line-up with his remarkable glovework. The batsman's ability to tonk the cricket ball a long way was a value addition, along with his skills behind the stumps. The 49-year-old was instrumental in several ways in Australia's momentous success across formats during his playing days. His daring approach in Test matches earned him a special milestone on this very day in 2007.

Adam Gilchrist sixes: Australian batsman became first to hit 100 sixes in Test matches

The left-hander who opened the innings for the Australian side in limited-overs cricket had been assigned a different role by the team management when it came to red-ball cricket. He used to walk in at number 7 in the longer format. His ability to take the game away from the opposition with his brisk knocks further solidified the country's already potent batting line-up.

On November 17 in the year 2007, Australia took on Sri Lanka in the second Test match of their series in Hobart. Adam Gilchrist lit up the stadium with his dazzling batting performance in the first innings, as he raced to 67* off just 77 deliveries. In his knock, the batsman smashed Muttiah Muralitharan over the mid-wicket boundary to become the first player in the game's history to hit 100 sixes in Test match cricket.

100 SIXES!!!!



On this day in 2007, Adam Gilchrist became the first batsman in test cricket history to hit 100 sixes!!!!



🏏 pic.twitter.com/08Euhy90Ak — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) November 16, 2020

It was another wicket-keeper batsman who broke Adam Gilchrist's record eventually. Former New Zealand captain, Brendon McCullum became the second-ever batsman to cross the 100-six mark in the longer format. Brendon McCullum finished his career with 107 sixes to his name and still holds the record of the most maximums by a player in the format.

Adam Gilchrist stats: How did the player fare in Test cricket?

The aggressive batsman featured in 96 Test matches for the Australian side over the years. Gilchrist scored an impressive 5,570 runs in those matches at a fantastic strike-rate of 82.00. The cricketer also has 17 centuries to his name in his prolific career.

How much the Adam Gilchrist net worth figure?

After looking at the glorious Adam Gilchrist stats, here is a look at the player's net worth, lifestyle, and earnings. According to taddlr.com Adam Gilchrist's net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 million (₹26 crore). The major part of the cricketer's income comprises of his earnings as a former Australian cricket team player. Along with that, he has also been a part of the Indian Premier League as the captain of Deccan and Punjab franchises, where he pocketed a handsome paycheck.

Disclaimer: The above Adam Gilchrist net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

