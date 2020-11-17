Yusuf Pathan Net Worth, Earnings, House And Personal Life On 38th Birthday

Swashbuckling batsman Yusuf Pathan has successfully established himself as a force to reckon with in white-ball cricket with his consistent performances over the years. The power hitter has the ability to change the dynamics of a match in no time with his exceptional six-hitting capabilities. Along with his batting prowess, he also contributes with his part-time off-breaks. The star cricketer celebrated his 38th birthday on Tuesday. Here is a look at the player's personal life, net worth, and earnings.

Ye us waqt ki baat Hai jab ham patle hua karte the or Humari muche bhi😂. Love you Lala @yusuf_pathan pic.twitter.com/YKzDSSIWhw — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 17, 2020

Yusuf Pathan birthday: How much is the Yusuf Pathan net worth figure?

According to caknowledge.com, the Yusuf Pathan net worth is estimated to be around ₹175 crore ($24 million). The major source of the cricketer can be attributed to his lucrative contracts in the Dream11 Indian Premier League over the years. The Baroda-born player has been a part of the cash-rich league since the inaugural season and has represented Rajasthan, Kolkata, and Hyderabad franchises. As per InsideSport's Moneyball, Yusuf Pathan has earned over ₹19 crore so far during his IPL career.

He was not picked up for the 13th edition of the league by any of the teams, but he continues to play for Baroda in domestic competition and receives handsome compensation for the same. Pathan has also represented the Indian national side in white-ball cricket and was a part of India's 2007 and 2011 World Cup-winning squad. He has endorsed several brands such as Reebok, Sareen Sports, HDFC, and many more. According to several reports, he is believed to pocket around ₹1 crore for brand collaborations. He also boasts of an impressive fleet of luxury cars in his garage, which include BMW X5 and Ford Endeavour.

Yusuf Pathan house: Where does the cricketer reside?

The batsman, along with his younger brother Irfan Pathan, who also is a former India cricketer, owns a palatial bungalow in his hometown of Baroda. The lavish house of the Pathan brothers sprawls across 15000 square feet. The residence is known to have all luxurious amenities, including an indoor swimming pool, massive parking, and gardens. The two brothers purchased the house back in 2008 for ₹2.5 crore according to several media reports, and it is currently valued at around ₹6 crore.

Disclaimer: The above Yusuf Pathan net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

