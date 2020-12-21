Mohammed Shami Injury Update: Pacer Out Of Test Series, Mohammed Siraj To Replace Him?

Team India received a severe blow on Saturday after pacer Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The right-arm speedster suffered a fracture on his bowling wrist during the first India vs Australia Test in Adelaide. Shami was hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins bouncer during India's second innings which ended at a record lowest 36 for nine.

Mohammad Shami ruled out of Border-Gavaskar trophy, Siraj in line to make debut

Shami was immediately taken to a hospital for scans, which revealed a fracture. The Shami injury is a massive setback for team India who are already without the services of their captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli for the rest of the series. The Indian skipper is flying back to India to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child in January.

The Shami injury could very well hand out a debut to Hyderabad-based fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. The right-arm quick has a string of impressive performances in domestic cricket and he also bowled brilliantly in the two warm-up matches ahead of the series against Australia A, which is why Siraj is in contention to make his debut in the Boxing-Day Test in Melbourne.

Shami's absence has left a huge void in India's bowling attack and it could very well be the difference-maker in the series going forward. The 30-year old was instrumental in India's historic 2-1 series win in 2018-19 where he was the third leading wicket-taker in the series with 16 wickets to his name at an average of 26.19. It will be interesting to see how Siraj performs in the absence of one of India's top pacers in recent times.

If Siraj makes his debut which he is likely to, it will be an emotional moment for him as he recently lost his father. Siraj's father Mohammed Ghouse passed away last month at the age of 53 after losing the battle to a lung ailment. The right-arm pacer didn't fly back to India and took a brave call of staying back in Australia to represent his country which was his father's dream.

Meanwhile, according to the India vs Australia 2020 schedule, the second Test will start on Saturday, December 26 in Melbourne. Live action of the India vs Australia 2nd Test will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). Ajinkya Rahane will lead Team India in Kohli's absence.

