BBL 2019: Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Symonds Demand Probe Into 'ridiculous, Heavy' Zing Bails

A shocking moment took place in the Big Bash League (BBL) game between the Brisbane Heat and the Perth Scorchers on Wednesday. As the Heat struggled to chase down Perth's 149, Afghanistan's Zahir Khan was trying his best to take his team home (or at least close to it). In the 17th over, Khan chopped a Matthew Kelly delivery onto his leg stump, the bail lit up, but did not get out of the groove, while the ball ricocheted off to point.

Zing bails: Weight to be looked into?

HOW DOES THAT HAPPEN?!



The bails lit up but didn't come off 😮#BBL09 pic.twitter.com/g0q2jzqLqN — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 1, 2020

This weird phenomenon has been noticed more and more in cricket lately as bails fail to dislodge from the stumps even when hit hard, denying the bowlers wickets that they deserve. As Zahir Khan chopped on the Matthew Kelly delivery onto the stump, the bails almost stayed rigid and did not dislodge at all. Commentator Mark Howard immediately exclaimed that an inquiry needs to take place as the phenomenon is taking place too often.

The ball has almost made it out to square leg...... the bails are only supposed to be there to prove it hit the stumps...shouldnt be this hard to knock them off..... — Craig M (@diminutiverowdy) January 1, 2020

Australian legends Adam Gilchrist and Andrew Symonds, who were also commentating along with Howard, supported their co-commentator and expressed their desire for the problem to be rectified. While Gilchrist called the event "ridiculous", Symonds said that the weight of the battery-powered bails is what makes them hard to dislodge. The 'Zing' bails were originally introduced in the Big Bash League and were later adopted in the Indian Premier League as well. The non-dislodging bail, however, did not cause too many problems for the Scorchers as they were still able to get a comprehensive victory on the Heat as they defeated them by 40 runs.

