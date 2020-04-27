Adam Gilchrist Hit 10 Sixes In 1st IPL Ton Of 109* Vs Mumbai On Apr 27, 2008; Watch Video

Former Australian captain Adam Gilchrist is one of the many legends who were a part of the IPL in its initial years. Even though the T20 format gained relevance by the end of his international career, Adam Gilchrist took a great liking to it and was one of the IPL's most successful batsman in its initial years. On Monday, Adam Gilchrist completed 12 years of smashing his maiden IPL century, that came against the Mumbai Indians.

Adam Gilchrist plays with Mumbai Indians bowlers for fun, hits 10 sixes

Coming into the inaugural IPL, the Hyderabad-based Deccan Chargers side looked strong with big names like Adam Gilchrist, VVS Laxman, Shahid Afridi and Rohit Sharma in the lineup. Playing the 14th match of the 2008 IPL, the Chargers were visiting the Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on April 27, 2008 and were yet to win a match in the season. After Chargers captain VVS Laxman won the toss and fielded first, his side got some good scalps from the Mumbai top-order to make Shaun Pollock's team struggle.

However, Pollock, young Abhishek Nayar and Dwayne Bravo played some cameos that eventually helped Mumbai get to 154.

Coming out to chase 155, dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist and captain VVS Laxman opened the innings for Hyderabad. Almost immediately, Adam Gilchrist started taking the Mumbai Indians bowlers to the cleaners. He got into the groove with a couple of boundaries to begin with and then shifted to hitting big sixes without any fear.

Shaun Pollock was out of answers as no matter who he brought into the attack, Gilchrist would still end up hitting a few sixes out of the ground. 7 out of the 11 Mumbai players bowled in that innings, without any success. Getting to his 50 in 28 balls, Gilchrist shifted gears and began smashing every bowler for the same pull shot. Anything short and Gilchrist would pull it for six.

On his 42nd ball, Gilchrist smashed a good length delivery for a massive six and brought up his maiden IPL hundred. This was the then-fastest IPL century and was only bettered by Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball blitz in 2010. In the end, the Deccan Chargers chased down the 155 in just 12 overs.

Gilchrist made 109* with 9 fours and 10 sixes and VVS Laxman hung around at the other end with 37 off 26. The 10-wicket victory was the Chargers' first of the 2008 season. The innings was arguably the highlight of the Hyderabad side's season, which ended in dismay as they finished at the bottom of the points table. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians finished agonizingly at the 5th position. Here are the highlights.

(Footage courtesy: BCCI)

In the IPL 2009, Adam Gilchrist was appointed as the captain of the team and the new-look Chargers won the IPL. Gilchrist then went on to play for the Kings XI Punjab in 2011 and the Chargers team was disbanded after 2012. They were replaced by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The IPL 2020 is currently suspended due to the India lockdown.

