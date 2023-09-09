Adam Milne Ruled Out From England Series Over Hamstring Injury, NZ Team Call-up Ben Lister

New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has been ruled out from the rest three ODIs of the 2023 series against England. The Kiwi team won the first match of the four-match ODI series by eight wickets and will play the second match of the series on September 10, 2023. Both teams will also take on each other in the opening match of the ODI World Cup 2023.

New Zealand currently leads the four-match ODI series against England by a scoreline of 1-0

The four-match T20I series ended at 2-2

The second match of the ENG vs NZ ODI series will be played at the Hampshire Bowl Stadium in Southampton

Adam Milne ruled out for the next three ODIs against England

Kiwi speedster Adam Milne was in contention to make it to New Zealand's 15-member provisional ODI World Cup 2023 squad, however, after he was ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England, his position for the major ODI event remains in danger. The Kiwi team will play six ODI matches ahead of the ICC's deadline to make changes in the team's squads of September 28, 2023. New Zealand has named Ben Lister as the replacement for Adam Milne for the rest three ODIs against England. Kiwi head coach Gary Stead said in a statement:

We have short turnarounds between these matches and want to try and look after the players as much as possible with the upcoming schedule. With Ben already here in England, it meant we could have him join the squad at short notice without the recovery time of a bowler joining from New Zealand mid-series. Ben impressed us in the UAE and [in the] warm-up matches in England, and will continue to learn being around some senior players in the touring group.

New Zealand squad for the rest three ODIs against England

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister and Tim Southee

The New Zealand cricket team will be aiming to continue their winning run against England and extend their lead to 2-0 in Southampton.