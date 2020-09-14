Adam Zampa Keen To Work With RCB Mainstay Yuzvendra Chahal, Says 'We Have Similar Trades'

With just days left for the IPL 2020 to begin, Australia's Adam Zampa is already excited to play with RCB stalwarts including skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. The leg-spinner has also expressed keenness for working with Bengaluru mainstay Yuzvendra Chahal. Zampa has been named as a replacement for Kane Richardson and is currently in England for the ongoing ODI series.

'Really good opportunity'

"I’ve got a really good opportunity coming up to the IPL where hopefully I can bowl with Chahal at RCB. I might get the opportunity to bowl those later overs, in case the team might be struggling for example," Zampa told ESPNcricinfo.

“Chahal’s going to be good to work with. We have similar trades but we can also learn a bit of something from each other as well. Then there are the obvious ones - players like Virat and AB de Villiers. Just by watching them, the way they train and go about it, watching them bat, it’s pretty exciting,” he added.

Virat Kohli & Co. will be happy with the addition of Zampa to their squad as the leg-spinner is in fiery form in the ongoing ODI series. Zampa has picked 7 wickets from the two ODIs played so far and has scalped some big scalps including the priced one of English skipper Eoin Morgan twice. The leg-spinner will also look forward to weaving similar magic for the RCB with some assistance from the pitches in UAE. However, fans might have to wait for nearly a week before Zampa gets playing due to the COVID quarantine protocols.

IPL 2020 schedule announced

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash of the tournament on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. RCB will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of the tournament on September 21. Compared to the regular 8 pm IST start, the games will start half an hour earlier in the upcoming edition. The afternoon matches are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will commence at 7:30 PM IST. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah, while the venues for playoffs will be announced later.

RCB Full Squad

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad

