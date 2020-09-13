Adam Zampa Strikes Twice To Break England's Backbone, Sends Back Joe Root, Eoin Morgan

Continuing his spree of stellar performances, Australian spinner Adam Zampa has spun a web around the Englishmen as he grabbed two important wickets in the second ODI at Manchester. In his very first over after being introduced into the attack, Zampa gunned well-set Joe Root down and then went on to trap skipper Eoin Morgan. At the present, England are struggling as they have lost 5 wickets at just 122, with 18 overs remaining.

Zampa made a strong comeback in the first ODI as well, as he bagged four wickets. The spinner accounted for Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes, leading Australia to victory after a defeat in the T20 series. The Australian had bowled his quota of 10 overs and had given away on 55 runs.

'Fielding perfection!'

The second ODI also witnessed a magical piece of fielding by Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. This happened in the seventh over of the English innings that was bowled by Aussie pace spearhead Mitchell Starc. On the final delivery, Joe Root taps one and sets off for a quick single to keep strike in the following over. But, he was taking a huge risk as Marcus Stoinis who was fielding at the point had quickly covered the ground and picked up the ball when both batsmen were at the wrong end of the 22 yards. The fielder's accurate throw hit the bull's eye and Roy who was running towards the strikers' end was not even in the picture when the bails were dislodged.

A must-win match for England

With the series on the line, the hosts have no choice but to win the second ODI that will be played at the same venue on Sunday. Morgan & Co. will be hoping to get rid of their batting woes especially in the top-order as the top-ranked ODI side look to stay alive in the three-match series.

English skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss yet again and this time he decided to have a bat.

