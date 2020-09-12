Jos Buttler Fails In England Run-chase After Marnus Labuschagne Takes Super Catch: Watch

Australia began their ODI leg of the England vs Australia 2020 tour with a well-deserved 19-run win over the hosts on Friday. Put into bat, the visitors got off to a tricky start but Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh rescued them from a precarious position to lead them to a competitive total of 294 at the end of their innings. England's big guns, including Jos Buttler, struggled against the Aussie attack, with the match ending with a disappointing defeat for the hosts.

England vs Australia 2020: Marnus Labuschagne catch sends Jos Buttler packing

England's World Cup star Jos Buttler walked into bat after captain Eoin Morgan was dismissed cheaply by Adam Zampa in the 15th over of the game. The Rajasthan Royals star looked to attack from the word go, but a splendid Marnus Labuschagne catch led to his downfall. Facing Adam Zampa, Jos Buttler looked to clear the long-off boundary, but the 26-year-old did the hard yards before diving forward to complete a splendid, running catch to end the Englishman's innings.

The Marnus Labuschagne catch to dismiss Jos Buttler was one of the key moments of the game, with the Rajasthan Royals star known for his destructive hitting ability. Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings did their best after the cheap dismissals of Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler, but failed to overhaul the visitors' total. The 19-run win meant that the Aaron Finch's side took a 1-0 lead in the England vs Australia ODI series, with the second match scheduled to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday.

England vs Australia 2020: Jos Buttler, Adam Zampa to feature in IPL 2020

Both Adam Zampa and Jos Buttler will travel to the UAE after the end of the England vs Australia 2020 series to feature in the IPL. Jos Buttler is one of the key men in the Rajasthan Royals set up, having scored 859 runs in just 21 games for the franchise. Zampa, on the other hand, was picked up as a replacement by Royal Challengers Bangalore for fellow teammate Kane Richardson, who opted out of the IPL 2020. Both players will miss the initial few games of the IPL 2020 season, due to their involvement in the England vs Australia 2020 series and will undergo a series of COVID-19 tests.

