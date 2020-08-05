AF Vs GCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

Ariana AKIF (AF) will face Gothenburg Cricket Club (GCC) in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Malmo tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden on Wednesday, August 5 at 3 PM IST. Here is a look at our AF vs GCC Dream11 prediction, AF vs GCC Dream11 team and AF vs GCC Dream11 top picks.

AF vs GCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This will be the first match in the tournament for both the teams as they look to open their campaign with a win. With a more or less evenly-matched squad on paper, this match-up is expected to be a close encounter.

AF vs GCC Dream11 prediction: AF vs GCC Dream11 team

AF vs GCC Dream11 prediction: AF vs GCC Dream11 team: AF squad

Paramjot Singh, Hardeep Virk, Inderjeet Singh, Krishna Digumurthi, Ayubkhan Azizi, Imran Khan, Farid Mohammad, Malyar Babak, Karandeep Singh, Mohammad Babak, Dharmender Singh, Debarchan Dash, Ihsanullah Sherzad, Khaled Mohammad, Naser Baluch, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Mahmood Hijazi, Yarmal Oryakhel, Oktai Gholami, Sabaoon Mangal and Abdul.

AF vs GCC Dream11 prediction: AF vs GCC Dream11 team: GCC squad

Sundar Sankaralingam, Vikram Pimpalkhare, Nithin Lokesha, Kavinshankar Sundaram, Sandeep Erat, Shashank Koundinya, Martin Jackson, Kartikey Shankar, Premchand Potdar, Yatharth Chauhan, Anish Pimpalkhare, Bharath Gowda, Madhav Erat and Mohamed Nijamudeen.

AF vs GCC Dream11 top picks

Vikram Pimpalkhare

Shashank Koundinya

Inderjeet Singh

Dharmender Singh

AF vs GCC Dream11 prediction: AF vs GCC probable playing XI

AF vs GCC Dream11 prediction: AF vs GCC probable playing XI: AF

Hardeep Virk, Debarchan Das, Dharmender Singh, Ihsanullah Sherzad, Khaled Mohammad, Krishna Digumurthi, Naser Baluch, Malyar Babak, Inderjeet Singh, Mohammad Babak, Ayub Khan Azizi.

AF vs GCC Dream11 prediction: AF vs GCC probable playing XI: GCC

Bharath Shivanna Gowda, Nithin Lokesha, Mokhtar Ghulami, Premchand Potdar, Anish Pimpalkhare, Yatharth Singh Chauhan, Kavin Meenakshisundaram, Sandeep Erat, Mahdav Erat, Martin Jackson, Shashank Venkatesh.

AF vs GCC Dream11 team

AF vs GCC Dream11 prediction

As per our AF vs GCC Dream11 prediction, AF will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AF vs GCC Dream11 prediction, AF vs GCC Dream11 top picks and AF vs GCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AF vs GCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

