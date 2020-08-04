Pakistan Super Fan Sarim Trolled By Indian Fans For Wearing 2019 WC Clothes; Watch Video

Last year, one of the most viral memes to emerge out of the 2019 World Cup was a visual of Pakistan cricket team's super fan Muhammad Sarim Akhtar. His epic reaction, in which he’s looking disappointed at seeing Pakistan’s performance on the field, went viral in no time and finds mentions amongst cricketing fans even now. Ahead of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, the Pakistan super fan has made a return to share a special message for the team. However, the famous fan has once again been trolled online.

Muhammad Sarim Akhtar’s memes first went viral in 2019

The Pakistan super fan first went viral during the 2019 World Cup, when his ‘disappointed’ expression was the base for thousands of funny memes. Sarim’s epic reaction had gone viral after TV cameras spotted the fan looking angry and disappointed while watching the World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia. After his reaction went viral, the famous fan had later revealed that his iconic expression was a response to a dropped catch on the field, with broadcasters managing to catch Sarim’s unhappy reaction. After the incident was captured, ‘Angry Pakistani fan’ memes were used as part of several comical memes online.

Play with pride and passion!



The meme fame Sarim has a simple message for team Pakistan.



Send in your messages for Pakistan team using #SuperFans pic.twitter.com/gQszBbL7Fc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 3, 2020

Pakistan fan has message ahead of England vs Pakistan 2020 series, gets trolled

Ahead of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, Pakistan cricket’s social media accounts posted a special message from the viral super fan. In the message, Akhtar is seen addressing the viral memes as well, saying that it has been a year since the famous day. Expressing his excitement for the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, Sarim then goes onto say that Pakistan has to win the series on their return to England. While concluding, the super fan hilariously advises the players to let the ball go if it's outside off.

While the message was loved by many cricket fans, some were quick to troll the fan as well. One user wrote about how it is ironic that despite the incident taking place almost a year ago, Sarim is still wearing the same clothes he was wearing that day. Several fans used Sarim’s own meme to troll the fan, with one fan using the viral meme to give a hint of his reaction after watching the video. Another fan tweeted that the Sarim’s viral expression during 2019 would be the same one the fan would have after the England vs Pakistan 2020 series ends.

Bhai jaan I hope you have several pairs of the clothes. All your fans will demand you wear the same clothes forever :) — Souveer (@souveer) August 3, 2020

He is in the same outfits. Does anyone else notice? — Ahmad (@Unsung_lad) August 3, 2020

Muhammad Sarim Akhtar is not the only one who has lent his support to the team ahead of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. Former captain Shahid Afridi had recently conceded that even if the team manages to draw the series, it will be equal to winning for them. Shoaib Akhtar had shared a message of support earlier as well, sharing a video in which he’s seen wishing the Pakistan team and advising them to play aggressively on the tour.

Image Courtesy: twitter/therealpcb