AFG Vs PAK: How Did Pakistan Miss Out On A Run-out From Here? Everyone Stunned

Pakistan cricket team displayed a clinical bowling performance in the first AFG vs PAK ODI match and won the match by 142 runs. Babar Azam and Co. bundled the Afghani team for a score of 59 runs while defending 202 runs, wherein, pacer Haris Rauf ended the match with figures of 5/18.

3 things you need to know

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf was adjudged Player of the Match for his fifer in the first Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI

The AFG vs PAK ODI series will be Pakistan's last bilateral series ahead of the ODI World Cup

Pakistan will kickstart its Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal on August 30, 2023

ALSO READ | Yuzvendra Chahal gets a 'Googly' again: Yuzi set to miss out on playing 3 ICC events in 3 years

Pakistan misses a major run out in the AFG vs PAK 1st ODI

While defending 202 runs against Afghanistan in the first ODI, the Pakistani cricket team missed a major run-out opportunity during the fourth over of the Afghani innings. Pakistan pacers had already removed three Afghanistan batters, for a score of eight runs, and they had an opportunity to grab another wicket in the fourth over.

During the fourth over of the Afghanistan innings, batter Ikram Ali Kheel pushed a ball towards the covers region and called for a single. However, the call was denied by the non-striker Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Fielder Fakhar Zaman had loads of time to run out Kheel, as he was already halfway down the pitch. However, Zaman failed to run out Ikram as wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan was not able to collect the ball and missed the run-out opportunity.

ALSO READ | 'Even when he wasn’t captain': Eoin Morgan singles out one impressive Rohit Sharma quality

Pakistan suffers major batting collapse

While batting first in the first PAK vs AFG ODI match, the Pakistani team was bundled for a score of 201 runs. None of the Pakistan batsmen, other than Imam-Ul-Haq stayed at the crease for long. Imam scored a total of 61 runs off 94 balls, whereas, skipper Babar Azam was caught in front for a duck. Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the most successful bowler of the Pakistan innings and picked up a three-wicket haul. Other than Mujeeb, Mohammed Nabi and Rashid Khan also picked up two wickets a piece.