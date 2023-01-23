Ex-Pak Pacer Makes Blunt Kohli Reference To Address Umran Malik-Haris Rauf Comparison

Young Team India pacer Umran Malik and Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf have impressed everyone with their pace. Both the bowlers terrorise the batsman with their speed and constantly bowl at 150 clicks. Both the pacers are proper contenders to break Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar's record of bowling the fastest ball in cricket.

So far, the fastest ball bowled by Haris is 159 kmph vs England in the T20 World 2022 whereas Umran's fastest delivery has been 157 kmph, which he bowled in the IPL. However, Umran's fastest delivery in international cricket is 156 kmph. With this, a debate has arisen as to who is better, Umran or Haris. Former Pakistani pacer Aqib Javed has shut the debate and has made a blunt statement on the issue.

Aqib was asked to comment on the ongoing debate and he gave a blunt answer by saying that you can't compare Virat with the rest of the batters. Javed compared Haris with Virat in this context. Javed feels that it's more about constantly bowling at 150 kmph in a match rather than breaking the record of Shoaib Akhtar. Aqib feels that Umran starts the match bowling at 150 but his pace drops to 138 in the 7th or the 8th over whereas Haris is completely the opposite.

'As it is between Kohli and the rest of the batters'

“Umran Malik is not as trained and fit as Haris Rauf. If you look at him in ODIs, in his first spell he bowls around 150 kmph but by the 7th or 8th over the speed drops to 138 kmph. The difference is the same as it is between Kohli and the rest of the batters. He (Haris) is very disciplined with his diet, training and his lifestyle. I have not seen a single Pakistan bowler who has a diet like Haris. No one has a clear lifestyle like him. Bowling 160 kmph is not a big deal for me, but bowling at the same speed throughout the match is very crucial", Javed said.