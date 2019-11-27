AFG Vs WI: Lance Klusener Calls Afghanistan Spinners 'the Best In The World'

Former South African cricketer Lance Klusener, who currently coaches Afghanistan, has spoken about the team's Test match against the West Indies. Afghanistan have freshly moved to their new home ground, which is the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Afghanistan won the three-match T20I series against the Windies earlier this month.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 performance to determine MS Dhoni's cricket future: Ravi Shastri

Lance Klusener praises Afghanistan's spin trio

Klusener, as reported by a leading Indian media daily, spoke about the Afghanistan team's upcoming Test challenge after a practice session in Lucknow. He talked about his team's performance and how times are changing. The ongoing West Indies vs. Afghanistan Test is being in Lucknow which is Afghanistan's new 'home'. Although Afghanistan have just shifted to the venue, they have adapted to the conditions pretty well. Klusener credited the spinning conditions of the Lucknow wicket to the team's success. Klusener talked about how the Afghani team is a "spinning team" with three of the 'best spinners in the world' - Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina turns 33: The left-hander's top 3 knocks of all time in IPL cricket

He talked about how the Test side is inexperienced, having only played three Tests and is currently setting themselves small goals to achieve. Klusener added about how scoring runs is important, regardless of the format. He added that if Afghanistan manage to put up a decent total against the Windies, they may take the match home. He also expressed how the team has big shoes to fill since Mohammad Nabi has retired from Test cricket and will not be participating in the upcoming competition.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 3 Big Bash League stars who have found it tough going in IPL cricket

Windies, Afghanistan split the honours in T20Is

The series, which began this month, saw three ODIs being played which were completely dominated by the West Indies as they achieved a 3-0 whitewash. In the T20I series, West Indies won the first match and Afghanistan came back strong by winning the remaining two matches, winning the series. They are currently playing a one-off Test match in Lucknow.

ALSO READ | England cricket coach Silverwood to leave New Zealand after bereavement