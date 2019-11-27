Suresh Raina Turns 33: The Left-hander's Top 3 Knocks Of All Time In IPL Cricket

Suresh Raina is one of the iconic players of the Indian Premier League (IPL) whose name is etched in the IPL history books. He is known as the 'Mr. IPL' for his consistent match-winning performances in all the editions. Raina has been the part of the Chennai Super Kings since the first season of IPL. He was the first to cross the 5,000-run mark in the IPL and has so far scored 5,368 runs with 38 half-centuries from 193 matches. He is the most capped player in the league. Here are some of the top innings of his in the IPL that made him make his mark on the tournament in style.

Suresh Raina: The best of the CSK legend in IPL cricket

3. 98 (55) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Centurion, 2009

In the year 2009, Raina contributed immensely in defeating the defending champions Royals. MS Dhoni decided to bat first after winning the toss. CSK posted a total of 164 with the help of Raina’s attacking 98. The chase was mediocre and Royals surrendered to 126 all out in the 20th over. Raina scored 434 runs that season, being the fourth-highest behind Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist and AB de Villiers. Raina’s 98 runs came off just 55 balls and his innings helped him win the Player of the Match award.

2. 100* (53) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Chennai, 2013

Raina walked in at 27 for 1 in the fourth over and remained unbeaten to score a 100 in just 53 balls in an innings that was studded with seven fours and six sixes. Chennai piled on 186 in their 20 overs. It was an innings, where Raina peppered the bowling attack on the onside, scoring 49 of his runs in the deep midwicket and long-on region. His attacking intent ensured CSK weren’t bogged down despite being at 92 for 3 in the 13th over, doubling their score in the next eight. Eventually, the total had proven to be just about enough as Kings XI Punjab went on to lose the match by 15 runs.

1. 87 (25) v Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Mumbai, IPL Qualifier 2, 2014

Arguably, Raina’s best IPL knock came in a losing cause. Batting first, the Kings posted 226 in their 20 overs, thanks to a blitzkrieg 122 off just 58 balls by Virender Sehwag. A stiff target like that looked stiffer when CSK lost Faf du Plessis on the second ball of their run-chase. Raina added 66 for the second wicket with Dwayne Smith in 28 balls, of which Smith scored just 7. Raina was ferocious as he threatened to singlehandedly make a mockery of the target. His 25-ball 85 gave him a strike-rate of 348 and included 12 fours and six sixes. That means 18 of his 25 balls were hit for boundaries. Unfortunately, Raina was run out after taking CSK to 100 for 2 in just 6 overs. CSK eventually lost the match by 24 runs.

