AFG Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 1st Test 2021

Afghanistan will go up against Zimbabwe in the 1st Test match of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe series 2021. The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on March 2, 2021. Here is our AFG vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, AFG vs ZIM Dream11 team and AFG vs ZIM Dream11 top picks.

Spin-bowler @rashidkhan_19 is likely to miss first Test match between Afghanistan and @ZimCricketv due to finger injury on his bowling arm during his second match in @thePSLt20



More: https://t.co/X3NpSvVBZV pic.twitter.com/PI8ejAEzVn — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 25, 2021

AFG vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The UAE's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi will play host to a 2-Test and 3-T20I series between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe starting this month. With the practice match between the two sides ending in a draw after Zimbabwe put on 505 and Afghanistan, 271-8, both teams will be keen to get their series underway. The Afghans will be high on confidence after their 3-0 ODI series whitewash of Ireland at the same venue last month. Favoured to win this match, Afghanistan's last Test was a one-off Test against West Indies in December 2019 which they lost by 9 wickets.

On the other hand, we have Zimbabwe, who will be searching for redemption after having lost their last couple of bilateral series. The most recent of these defeats came against Pakistan where Zimbabwe lost their ODI and T20I series 1-2 and 0-3 respectively. Additionally, Zimbabwe have also lost their last three Test matches — which includes a one-off Test against Bangladesh in February 2020 and a 2-Test series against Sri Lanka in January 2020. Afghanistan and Zimbabwe's last match together, a T20I game, ended in a 7-wicket win for Zimbabwe.

AFG vs ZIM playing 11 prediction

Afghanistan - Asghar Afghan (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Abdul Malik, Javed Ahmadi, Amir Hamza, Afsar Zazai, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Bahir Shah, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nasir Jamal

Zimbabwe - Regis Chakabva, Prince Masvaure, Sean Williams, Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Richmond Mutumbami, Kevin Kasuza, Ryan Burl, Victor Nyauchi, Blessing Muzabarani, Brandon Mavuta

AFG vs ZIM Key Players

Afghanistan - Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Amir Hamza

Zimbabwe - Prince Masvaure, Sean Williams, Wellington Masakadza

AFG vs ZIM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Prince Masvaure, Rahmat Shah

Allrounders: Abdul Malik, Sean Williams, Javed Ahmadi

Bowlers: Amir Hamza, Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza

AFG vs ZIM match prediction

According to our AFG vs ZIM match prediction, Afghanistan will win this match.

Note: The AFG vs ZIM Dream11 prediction and AFG vs ZIM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AFG vs ZIM Dream11 team and AFG vs ZIM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: ZImbabwe Cricket Twitter

