Shikhar Dhawan Finds Form Ahead Of England T20Is With 153 In Vijay Hazare Trophy: WATCH

The ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 has already enthralled cricket enthusiasts with blockbuster cricket matches. While there have been a number of notable batting performances in the tournament so far, India's dynamic opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also showcased exemplary batsmanship and captivated the fans with a stellar century against Maharashtra on Saturday. The player's stellar knock was instrumental in Delhi winning the closely fought battle.

Shikhar Dhawan fires with the bat ahead of India vs England T20 series

Maharashtra seemed to have an upper hand in the contest after posting an imposing target of 329 in the crucial encounter. However, the tables turned quickly as Shikhar Dhawan seemed to be in scintillating form during the fixture, and took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners with his fabulous batting. The swashbuckling batter slammed an impressive 153 from 118 deliveries. Dhawan hit 21 stunning boundaries in his innings, along with a solitary six.

Shikhar Dhawan's brilliant innings led to Delhi's win today against Maharashtra.

Dhawan made 153 off 118 balls hitting 21 fours and a six. pic.twitter.com/DkOnoOwOFU — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) February 27, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan's exploits with the bat helped Delhi stage a memorable 3-wicket win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. They currently occupy the second position in Elite Group D of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 and will be keen to put up a strong show in their final group stage match as they look to book Quarter Final berth. The Indian cricket team fans will be delighted to see Dhawan's form ahead of the much anticipated India vs England T20 series, as he is expected to play a major role in the five matches.

Delhi Capitals team 2021

Delhi Capitals team 2021: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, and M Siddharth.

A look at the Shikhar Dhawan net worth figure

Shikhar Dhawan has a net worth that stands at an estimated ₹96 crore, as reported by caknowledge.com. Dhawan also boasts a number of sponsorship deals and has endorsed brands like Boat, Ramsons, GS Caltex and more. The aforementioned figure includes the compensation he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being an active cricket player. Moreover, he also takes home a hefty paycheck of ₹5.2 crore for representing the Delhi Capitals team in the Indian Premier League.

