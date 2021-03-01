Shahid Afridi Confuses One And All With Yet Another Age Reveal; Contradicts Even Himself

One of Pakistan's most successful and controversial all-rounders - Shahid Afridi is celebrating his birthday on Monday. There has been always a mystery around his age ever since he made his debut for Pakistan in 1996. Once again, questions have been raised as Afridi tweeted on Monday that he has turned 44, either ending the debate on the topic or breathing fresh life into it.

What is Afridi's real age?

"Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes – 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match-winning performances for all MS fans," he tweeted. Now, according to Wikipedia and several other websites, Afridi was born in 1980 and he would turn 41, whereas, in his autobiography, he was born in 1975 so he would turn 46 this year.

Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes - 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match winning performances for all MS fans. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 28, 2021

In 2019, the former Pakistan captain 'ended' the mystery around his age, revealing that he was born in 1975 and not 1980 as the official records state. The revelations in his autobiography mean that Afridi was not 16 when he smashed a record-breaking 37-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in Nairobi in 1996.

“I was just nineteen, and not sixteen like they claim. I was born in 1975. So yes, the authorities stated my age incorrectly,” Afridi has written in the book titled 'Game Changer’. Afridi’s claim that was he was 19 at that time is confusing as he would be 21 if he was born in 1975 like he has written. He played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals.

The debate over the age of Pakistani players has been ongoing for some time now and extends beyond Afridi. A number of pacers in the current team are said to be older than the age mentioned in official PCB records by 2-3 years in some cases, as per former Pakistani players who were nonetheless contemporaries of Afridi.

READ | UAE welcomes recent India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement over 'disputed borders of Kashmir'

READ | PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS as 2nd phase of inoculation begins

Here is how the netizens reacted:

Happy birthday to Shahid Afridi. We have his age @ESPNcricinfo as 41, his autobiography says 46, and now we have 44! https://t.co/azhagfWkSX — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) February 28, 2021

The Man ! The Myth ! The Legend ! .... a 16yr old Afridi scoring the fastest centuryyyyy......... today turns 44, according to his book he is 46 and Wikipedia says 41 , happy birthday lala — Giri Babu Madhavan (@Girisgb) March 1, 2021

Kitne saal 44 rahoge aap? Anyway, wish you a very Happy birthday!!! — Abhik Mukherjee (@abhiksitar) February 28, 2021

Har chaar Saal mein inki Umar ek Saal badhti hai — AndolanJeevi Sangram (@sangram_enm) February 28, 2021

Age is just a number. Here, a constant source of inconsistencies. #ShahidAfridi https://t.co/ixIqO1IovX — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) March 1, 2021

So actual age is (41 + 46 + 44)/3 = 43.666666



Which means it's not actually his birthday, we're just two thirds of the way to his birthday. He'll turn 44 on July 1. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) February 28, 2021

Last week, Shahid Afridi expressed disappointment with the International Cricket Council (ICC) rule that bars umpires from taking caps from players during a match due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Afridi, who is playing for Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, was not happy on Tuesday night when, during their match against Peshawar Zalmi, the umpires refused to take his cap when he came on to bowl.

Dear @ICC wondering why the umpires are not allowed to hold bowlers cap even though they are in the same bubble as the players/management and even shake hands at the end of the game? 🤷‍♂️ — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 24, 2021

READ | Second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive begins; here is all you need to know

READ | As PM Modi gets 1st COVAXIN jab; here's all you must know about the Bharat Biotech vaccine

(With PTI inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.