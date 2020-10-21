Afghan ODD Final: AM Vs MAK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Amo Region will take on the Mis Ainak Region in the final of the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Afghan ODD. The AM vs MAK match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am IST from the Kandahar Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan on October 22. Here are the AM vs MAK live streaming details, how to watch AM vs MAK live in India and the AM vs MAK pitch and weather report.

In the eliminator today between Mis-e-Ainak and Band-e-Amir in GAK Regional One Day Tournament , Mis-e-Ainak beat Band-e-Amir by 7 wickets to qualify for the final

In the eliminator today between Mis-e-Ainak and Band-e-Amir in GAK Regional One Day Tournament , Mis-e-Ainak beat Band-e-Amir by 7 wickets to qualify for the final

Afghan ODD: AM vs MAK preview

After enjoying an undefeated run in the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Afghan ODD, Amo Region have reached the final as table-toppers, with 8 points. Just behind them, with 6 points, are Mis Ainak Region. Mis Ainak chased down Band-e-Amir's paltry score of 129 in just 37.4 overs in the eliminator yesterday. Zia-ur-Rehman took 5 wickets to help his team book a place in the final.

Mis Ainak's only loss in the tournament came against Amo Region. In that match, Mis Ainak were restricted to 149 on the back of a five-for by Sharafuddin Ashraf. Amo Region won the game with 6 wickets and with 18 overs still in hand. Mia Ainak Region will hope for a turnaround tomorrow as they try to become the first team this season to beat Amo.

Afghan ODD: AM vs MAK live streaming details

The AM vs MAK Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional Afghan ODD game will not be televised in India. As of now none of Afghan ODD League live matches have been streamed on any official channels either. Fans can only follow the series by following the AM vs MAK live scores on the Afghanistan Cricket website and social media channels.

Afghan ODD: AM vs MAK pitch report

The pitch at the Kandahar Cricket Ground has remained a bowler's paradise throughout. After some good batting performances in the middle of the tournament, the totals seem to be dropping once again. The last four matches have seen teams being bowled out for under 200 runs while chasing teams made quick work of their totals. Spinners have been the primary beneficiaries of the pitch conditions, with swing/seam bowlers joining in on the action.

Afghan ODD: AM vs MAK weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the forecast for the final day of the Afghan ODD tournament is sunny. Fans can expect a full 50-over-a-side game without any rain interruption as there is no rainfall predicted. There will be no cloud cover and humidity will be at a low 20%. The maximum temperature will be at 28°C in the afternoon.

