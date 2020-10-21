Virender Sehwag Smashes Pak Bowlers In Special ICC Tribute On 42nd Birthday; Watch Video

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag celebrated his 42nd birthday on Tuesday, October 20. Sehwag was one of the most attacking openers of his time. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' is regarded as one of those players that changed the dynamics of Test cricket. The 41-year old used to attack bowlers from the word go and when he got going there was hardly any bowler who could put a leash on him.

ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar rubbished on Twitter after another failure

ICC wishes Virender Sehwag with unique video

As Sehwag celebrated his 42nd birthday, wishes poured in from all over the world with cricketers and fans taking to Twitter to wish the former cricketer. The International Cricket Council (ICC) also paid a unique tribute to Sehwag as they took to Instagram to wish him. ICC posted a compilation video of Virender Sehwag from the 2011 World Cup campaign where he hit a boundary on the first ball of each match.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag birthday: Former opener reveals Sourav Ganguly's words for him after flop debut in 1999: Watch

Sehwag had managed to score a boundary on the first ball against every opponent in the 2011 World Cup. However, the swashbuckling opener couldn't do so in the final against Sri Lanka. ICC's tribute to Sehwag was lauded by fans as they flooded the comment box with their wishes for the stylish batsman and also expressed how they missed watching him bat.

Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag might have retired from cricket, however, he is still very much connected to the game with his commentary stints. Sehwag hs continued entertaining his fans by diverting his aggressive approach to social media. The 42-year old has also been immensely active on social media with his new show called 'Viru Ki Baithak' where he analyses the Dream11 IPL 2020 matches in a hilarious way. The show has become a fan favourite in a short time because of Sehwag's impeccable sense of humour.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag age: Former opener slams Shubman Gill's 'slow' batting, calls Kolkata 'bits and pieces' side

Virender Sehwag net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Sehwag net worth stands at ₹286 crore. Virender Sehwag is associated with a leading Indian broadcaster for commentary and analysis in the IPL and the Indian cricket team's home matches. He is also an expert for another top Indian media company. Sehwag was the mentor of Kings XI Punjab for five years from 2014-2018. Virender Sehwag has a huge fan following on social media, with over 37,000 subscribers on YouTube, 5.7 million on Instagram and a whopping 21.1 million of them on Twitter. Sehwag reportedly earns about $3 million annually from his tweets according to Kreedon.

Even as Sehwag has a number of things going on in the commentary box and on social media, most of his earnings still come from brand endorsements. Currently, brands like Adidas, Zandu Balm, JK Cements, Boost, Hero, Royal Challenge, Rasan, and Nirala are listed on his website www.sehwagworld.com as current or former sponsors, for which he charges around $350,000 for an annual deal.

The former opener also endorses ICICI Bank on his social media network. Viru reportedly earns $4.1 million per year through endorsements. The explosive batsman also has his own merchandise listed on Amazon. One can get t-shirts, bags, caps, bats and leather balls of the ‘Virender Sehwag’ brand.

DISCLAIMER: The above Virender Sehwag net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj compare 'unbelievable' Mumbai-Punjab super over with WC final

SOURCE: VIRENDER SEHWAG INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.