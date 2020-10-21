Virender Sehwag Gets Witty Birthday Wish From Sachin Tendulkar, Fans Go Nostalgic Over Duo

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is highly regarded as one of the most destructive opening batsmen of all time. The ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ frequently entertained fans with his batting during his playing days and even managed to charm the great Sachin Tendulkar. Quite recently, Virender Sehwag turned 42 and received a hilarious birthday wish from the batting icon himself.

Sachin Tendulkar's wish on 42nd Virender Sehwag birthday

The one who only dealt in 4s and 6s while batting turns 42. Even that adds up to 6️⃣. 😋



Tum jiyo hazaron saal aur saal ke din ho 50 hazaar.

Janamdin mubarak @virendersehwag. pic.twitter.com/0XoJ9ln2sN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2020

Virender Sehwag birthday: Sachin Tendulkar’s wish wins over internet

On Tuesday, October 20, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to extend his wishes for the birthday boy. The ‘Master Blaster’ joked about Virender Sehwag birthday age, 42, by stating how even the numbers add up to six, thus referring to the cricketer’s way of dealing in boundaries. Furthermore, Sachin Tendulkar also wished a long and prosperous life ahead for Virender Sehwag. Ironically, Sehwag has made a name for himself post retirement by coming up with birthday wishes for cricketers in a unique style on social media.

The ‘Sultan of Multan’ took note of the tweet and thanked his ex-teammate for the birthday wishes. Apparently, fans got nostalgic over their interaction with many users taking to Twitter to express their admirations for the two decorated Indian cricketers. Here is a look at some of the fans with their nostalgic posts on the occasion of 42nd Virender Sehwag birthday.

Thank you for the wishes God ji.

47 is 4+7= 11 , but you dealt only in hundreds. No numerical combinations are enough to describe your contribution to the game. Thank you for the inspiration and Best wishes and love to you always. https://t.co/MKyy8Hk37N — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 20, 2020

Nostalgic fans react to Sachin Tendulkar wishing on Virender Sehwag birthday

Brothers Of destruction 😎🔥



RT if you love both 🔥❤ pic.twitter.com/QGQL5yntGC — CrickeTendulkar Sachin🇮🇳Tendulkar FC (@CrickeTendulkar) October 20, 2020

HB'Day one of the most influential and destructive batsmen ever in cricket history...🌠🏏🌠



HBD #VirenderSehwag💟 pic.twitter.com/dDqgAkfYC6 — Vineeth Menon⚕️ (@Vineeth_Menon93) October 20, 2020

One of the best Openers 🙌

Partnership - 💥💥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VDUbVfmPyT — Asif (@DargaAsif) October 20, 2020

One of the most entertaining pairs in cricket history, the Sachin-Sehwag duo played some wonderful innings together. The bowlers never had any answers for Sehwag's early onslaught as he and Sachin complemented each other in a spectacular fashion.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/ZbS0fDCps9 — Pratik deshmukh (@true_rohit_fan) October 20, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag: A look into dynamic duo’s stats

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag formed a stellar opening pair for India in ODI cricket. The duo staggered 4,387 runs in 114 matches across every wicket partnership. About 3,919 of those runs came while they faced the new ball together. The Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag opening pair also functioned for Team India during their triumphant 2011 Cricket World Cup campaign at home.

How much is Virender Sehwag net worth?

According to msn.com, the Virender Sehwag net worth is estimated to be a staggering ₹255 crore (US$34 million). His net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India as well as from his earlier IPL contracts. Virender Sehwag net worth also includes the revenue he generated through private businesses and endorsements.

