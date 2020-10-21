Home
Virender Sehwag Gets Witty Birthday Wish From Sachin Tendulkar, Fans Go Nostalgic Over Duo

Fans get nostalgic as Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag received a clever birthday wish from his ex-teammate and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is highly regarded as one of the most destructive opening batsmen of all time. The ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ frequently entertained fans with his batting during his playing days and even managed to charm the great Sachin Tendulkar. Quite recently, Virender Sehwag turned 42 and received a hilarious birthday wish from the batting icon himself.

Sachin Tendulkar's wish on 42nd Virender Sehwag birthday

Also Read | Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Compare 'unbelievable' Mumbai-Punjab Super Over With WC Final

Virender Sehwag birthday: Sachin Tendulkar’s wish wins over internet

On Tuesday, October 20, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to extend his wishes for the birthday boy. The ‘Master Blaster’ joked about Virender Sehwag birthday age, 42, by stating how even the numbers add up to six, thus referring to the cricketer’s way of dealing in boundaries. Furthermore, Sachin Tendulkar also wished a long and prosperous life ahead for Virender Sehwag. Ironically, Sehwag has made a name for himself post retirement by coming up with birthday wishes for cricketers in a unique style on social media.

The ‘Sultan of Multan’ took note of the tweet and thanked his ex-teammate for the birthday wishes. Apparently, fans got nostalgic over their interaction with many users taking to Twitter to express their admirations for the two decorated Indian cricketers. Here is a look at some of the fans with their nostalgic posts on the occasion of 42nd Virender Sehwag birthday.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Reveals Favourite Opening Partner Of All Time And It Is NOT Gautam Gambhir

Nostalgic fans react to Sachin Tendulkar wishing on Virender Sehwag birthday

Also Read | Virender Sehwag age 42: Cricketer Smashes Pak Bowlers In Special ICC Tribute On 42nd Birthday

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag: A look into dynamic duo’s stats

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag formed a stellar opening pair for India in ODI cricket. The duo staggered 4,387 runs in 114 matches across every wicket partnership. About 3,919 of those runs came while they faced the new ball together. The Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag opening pair also functioned for Team India during their triumphant 2011 Cricket World Cup campaign at home.

How much is Virender Sehwag net worth?

According to msn.com, the Virender Sehwag net worth is estimated to be a staggering ₹255 crore (US$34 million). His net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India as well as from his earlier IPL contracts. Virender Sehwag net worth also includes the revenue he generated through private businesses and endorsements.

Disclaimer: The above Virender Sehwag net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Virender Sehwag net worth figures.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Confidently Claims There Will Never Be Another Batsman Like Him: Watch

Image source: PTI

 

First Published:
