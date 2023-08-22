Afghanistan vs Pakistan live streaming: How to watch AFG vs PAK 1st ODI in India, UK & US

Quick links:
Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in 1st ODI on August 22, 2023 (Image: AP)
Afghanistan vs. Pakistan has emerged as one of the biggest Asian rivalries in the game of cricket over the years. Today the two sides will resume their friction and will likely write another thrilling chapter. Afghanistan will take on Pakistan in the first of the 3-match ODI series today.
Afghanistan and Pakistan's three-match bilateral series will begin today. The series comes as a preparatory series before Asia Cup 2023, and each match will be played on alternate days. This won't be their first encounter in 2023 between the two. Earlier in the year they played against each other in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series in Sharjah, which took place in March 2023. Where Afghanistan got the better of their arch-rivals by winning 2 matches.
Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi