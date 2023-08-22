Afghanistan vs Pakistan live streaming: How to watch AFG vs PAK 1st ODI in India, UK & US

Afghanistan vs. Pakistan has emerged as one of the biggest Asian rivalries in the game of cricket over the years. Today the two sides will resume their friction and will likely write another thrilling chapter. Afghanistan will take on Pakistan in the first of the 3-match ODI series today.

3 things you need to know

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3-match ODI series to begin from Today, March 22, 2023

The 1st ODI will be held at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Both the teams are prepping up for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023

Afghanistan and Pakistan's three-match bilateral series will begin today. The series comes as a preparatory series before Asia Cup 2023, and each match will be played on alternate days. This won't be their first encounter in 2023 between the two. Earlier in the year they played against each other in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series in Sharjah, which took place in March 2023. Where Afghanistan got the better of their arch-rivals by winning 2 matches.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

When will Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match be played?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be held on August 22, 2023.

When to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan in India?

The 1st ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will kick off at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match be played?

The match will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch AFG vs PAK match live on Eurosport.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan live streaming in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan live streaming on the Fancode app.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI in the US?

Cricket fans in the USA can watch the match live on Willow TV. AFG vs PAK match will start at 5:30 am ET.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch the match live on BT Sport. AFG vs PAK match will begin at 10:30 am BST.

AFG vs PAK: Full squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi