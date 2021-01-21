After Aus, Michael Vaughan Predicts India-England Test Series, Fans Urge Him Not To 'jinx'

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has predicted that India will get the better of England in the upcoming four-match Test series that gets underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 5. He has gone on to say that the hosts will register a 3-0 win in the Test series.

Read Vaughan's tweet here:

'Don't jinx'

Meanwhile, it seems that the tweet has not gone down well with a few fans as they came forward and urged the ex-English middle-order batsman not to 'Jinx' his prediction. Here are some of the reactions.

hahaha he is jinxing it — Pranay kapoor (@Pranay_Kapoor20) January 20, 2021

If predict against India then we troll him, if he predicts for India then we think he is jinxing.... if he remain silent then we keep him asking about prediction...

Na ghar ka na ghat ka his position ðŸ˜‚ — Abhishek Bhattar (@ABHISHKBHATTAR) January 20, 2021

Jinxing ðŸ™„ðŸ™„ðŸ™„ — COMMONER (@kamunaati) January 20, 2021

Oh no sir! Don't jinx it please.

Just go with your usual prediction. ðŸ™‚ — Marwyn Joshua (@mrynwa) January 20, 2021

Jinxed.. — dEEPAK sONI (@deepaktwitsu) January 20, 2021

Trying to jinx it again eh? ðŸ˜› — Exiled_Alien (@zafar_adnan) January 20, 2021

The reason why fans have asked the cricket pundit not to jinx his prediction is that he had confidently predicted India's 4-0 whitewash in the recently-concluded series against Australia after Virat Kohli & Co. had suffered a humiliating defeat in the first Test match at the Adelaide Oval last month where they had ended up registering their lowest-ever score in Test history (36).

However, a determined Team India under the supervision of stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane overcame all odds to first level the series at the MCG, then ensuring that the third Test at the SCG ended in a stalemate just when it appeared like the visitors would end up losing that contest before delivery the knockout blow in the series-decider at the Gabba, Brisbane.

The ex-English skipper had written off Team India in his tweet on December 19, 2020, i.e. when the highly-anticipated pink-ball Test match was wrapped up inside three days.

Told ya ... India are going to get hammered in the Test Series ... #AUSvIND #4-0 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 19, 2020

Nonetheless, Vaughan had to eat his words exactly a month later i.e. on January 19, 2021, when the Indian team registered one of the greatest comebacks in cricketing history to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit hailed the win as 'one of the greatest if not the greatest Test victory of all time' before adding that he loved to see character and skill which India has in abundance. He then hailed youngsters Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant as 'Future Superstars'.

Wow .. That has to go down as one of the greatest if not the greatest Test victory of all time !! Egg on my face over here in the UK .. but I love to see character & skill .. India have it in abundance .. btw @RealShubmanGill & @RishabhPant17 are future superstars ! #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 19, 2021

