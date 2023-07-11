'That Is Something I Will Always...': R Ashwin Passes Verdict On Rohit Sharma's Leadership

Ravichandran Ashwin, who is known to give a fair say on the most precarious subjects, has become a foremost voice in cricket over the years. The veteran off-spinner recently made it known that the camaraderie among the players of Team India is more of as colleagues rather than friends. However, as Ashwin calls a spade a spade, and as a colleague, Ashwin does not shy away from criticizing or praising his fellow teammates. This time, he weighed in on the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

3 things you need to know

India lost the WTC 2023 final to Australia by 209 runs

This was the 2nd WTC final that India lost, before this Team India lost to New Zealand in 2021

R Ashwin was ruled out from the playing XI of the WTC 2023 final

R Ashwin snubbed from Playing XI of WTC 2023 Final

(Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja during BGT 2023 / Image: BCCI)

The WTC 2023 Final between India and Australia erupted many talking points. Among the contentious ones, one that drew a polarising reaction was the team management's call to not include Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI. When India lost the match by a heavy margin of 209 runs, in hindsight, Ashwin's absence was cited as a major reason.

IND vs WI: R Ashwin on Rohit Sharma's captaincy

As more than a month has passed since the culmination of the World Test Championship 2021-23 campaign, Ashwin has seemingly no qualms with Rohit Sharma. Ashwin brought out a piece of Rohit Sharma's captaincy in front of the world. In an interview, Ashwin stated that Rohit gives proper support to his players and backs them. He empathises with his players and that's why he was won so many titles.

"Rohit Sharma's empathy for players, the way he supports, backs and understands the players is incredible - that is something I will always take from Rohit," Ashwin told India fielding coach T Dilip on his YouTube channel.

While Ashwin is lavishing praise on the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma has recently come down in scrutiny and the upcoming assignments are seen in the vital light for him. Hence, the impending ICC ODI 2023 World Cup would be the biggest test of his captaincy and his leadership will be judged on how India will fare in the one-day mayhem scheduled to start from October 5. What do you think about Rohit Sharma's captaincy, will he go on to become a World Cup winning captain?