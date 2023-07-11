Crazy Striking: Batters Smash 33 Runs In The Penultimate Over During TNPL Qualifier- WATCH

Nellai Royal Kings earned a thunderous win against Dindigul Dragons in the Qualifier 2 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 to storm into the summit clash. The win came on the back of a thrilling finish to the game, that saw the Kings chasing down 37 runs in the last two overs. The Dragons earlier hit 185/5 in 20 overs but missed out on a chance to fight for the prestigious TNPL 2023 title.

3 Things You Need To Know

Nellai Royal Kings won the TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 by 7 wickets

They will now face Lyca Kovai Kings in the summit clash

The TNPL 2023 Final will be held on Tuesday, July 11

With 37 runs need to win in 12 balls, Nellai Royals Kings batsmen punish rival bowler

Chasing a strong target of 186 runs set by Dindigul Dragons in the first innings, Nellai Royal Kings found themselves at 149/3 in 18 overs with Ajitesh Guruswamy and Rithik Easwaran on the crease. With 37 runs required to win in 12 balls, Easwaran hammered three consecutive sixes to start the penultimate over. With the equation reduced to 19 needed to win off 9 balls, Rithik took a single in the fourth ball to hand Ajitesh the strike.

While Ajitesh also dislodged the fifth ball for a six, Dindigul Dragons bowler ended up delivering a no-ball in the last ball as both batters stole yet another single. Easwaran then finished off the over with another sensational six, making it 33 runs off the 19th over. The batters then picked up three balls in the first five balls of the 20th over, before Easwaran finished things off in style with a maximum.

At the end of the match. Easwaran remained unbeaten on 39 off 11, while Ajitesh was not out after scoring 73 runs in 44 balls. Courtesy of their 62-run stand in just 21 balls, the team ended up winning a thriller in the final ball. Their entry into the TNPL 2023 final made their effort even more special.