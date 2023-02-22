After David Warner And Josh Hazelwood, Another Australian Star Returns Home From BGT

It's another day and another update about an Australian Player leaving the Border Gavaskar Trophy series in the middle. Following, David Warner and Josh Hazlewood's unfortunate departure, it is now Ashton Agar who leaves the sub-continent. The 29-year-old is heading home to feature in domestic tournaments.

Australia's woes don't seem to get over as following the on-field losses against India in the ongoing tour, the group is facing the issue of players continuously leaving. After the second Test in Delhi, the news broke out that Josh Hazlewood and David Warner have been ruled following respective injuries. Moreover, captain Pat Cummins also returned to address some and solve some family issues. Now, Agar, who was a part of the spin contingent has also withdrawn from the side. Ashton Agar has notified his availability to play in Western Australia in Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup.

So far Agar did not play in the series and ahead of him Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann have been given the chance. Agar's omission in the first two Tests has angered former Australian Wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist, who already hinted at Agar's exit prior to the development. “Ashton Agar… there’s been murmurings that he might be on a flight home because he might feel like he’s surplus to requirements over there and I can understand why, without being in the camp and knowing the finer details of why he wasn’t picked,” Gilchrist was quoted as saying to SEN.

Playing for pride

Following the second straight defeat in the series, the teams are resting with the third Test set to start from 1st March in Indore. India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, however, the series is not yet won for India. According to experts, from here Australia's biggest victory would be to go out for the win and sneak a result from somewhere. But for that to happen the recovery has to start from the third Test itself. So, with India dominating the first two Tests, will there be a change in fortunes for Australia in the coming days or another collapse awaits at the Holkar stadium? The cricket Fraternity will be eager to witness.