Dream11 Set To Invest MASSIVE ₹500 Crore In IPL 2020 Including Title Sponsorship?

Online fantasy sports company Dream11 was named the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League for 2020 on Tuesday. Dream11 replaced VIVO after the BCCI had earlier suspended the Chinese smartphone making company's contract as the title sponsor for the high-octane league. Dream11 will now shell ₹222 crore to be the title sponsors for the thirteenth edition of the IPL.

ALSO READ | IPL Dream11 deal: Dream11 to be IPL 2020's title sponsor; replaces VIVO in estimated Rs 222 crore deal

IPL sponsors Dream11's investment in IPL 2020 not just restricted to title sponsorship

However, Dream11's IPL 2020 investments are not restricted to this amount. According to InsideSport, Dream11 will also be investing in the on-air sponsorships of the IPL 2020. According to the sources, Dream11 has already committed to a large on-air sponsorship deal with the official broadcasters of IPL 2020, Star Sports. Dream11’s commitment with the broadcasters will be in the range of ₹120-140 crore as informed by sources.

ALSO READ | IPL Dream11 deal: IPL 2020 sponsor Dream11 outbids Byju's and Unacademy; IPL Chairman shares bid amounts

Apart from this, Dream11 has also confirmed sponsorship deals in place with six IPL franchises for the IPL 2020. Moreover, Dream11 will also be one of the leading IPL sponsors on the digital live streaming of IPL 2020 with Disney+ Hotstar. When all these deals are put together, Dream11’s advertising investments on IPL 2020 is all set to cross an enormous figure of ₹500 crore.

Dream11, which was started in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, has gone on to become one of the biggest mobile gaming platforms in the country in just over a decade. On top of that, it has also emerged as one of the biggest cricket advertisers in the world.

ALSO READ | IPL Dream11 deal: Dream11 becomes new IPL 2020 title sponsor, netizens react with funny memes ft. Patanjali

Dream11’s current commitments in cricket:

Dream11 is now the title sponsor of IPL 2020 for ₹222 crore

Dream11 is the associate sponsor of Indian cricket team where they spend ₹1.07 crore per game.

Before coming onboard as IPL title sponsor, Dream11 was the associate central sponsor of the cash-rich league and where it paid ₹40 crore per year to the BCCI

Dream11 is also an associate partner of the International Cricket Council for all its events.

Dream11 is also New Zealand cricket's partner.

Dream11 also regularly sponsors Indian cricket team's international bilateral tours.

Dream11 is a sponsor of the CPL 2020.

Dream11's on-air sponsorships – Dream11 has been an on-air sponsor of every cricket series involving the Indian cricket team on broadcast either with Star India or Sony Sports. The online fantasy sports company has been spending multi-crores on on-air sponsorship deals.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma: Yuvraj Singh once again brutally trolls Rohit Sharma for posting workout picture

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20.COM