IPL 2020 Sponsor Dream11 Outbids Byju's And Unacademy; IPL Chairman Shares Bid Amounts

Fantasy cricket league platform Dream11 has bagged the title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020 season to be held in UAE for Rs 222 Crore. Dream11 was awarded the title by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday. In an exclusive telephonic conversation, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel told Republic TV:

"Dream11 won the bid for Rs 222 crore, Byjus had bid for Rs 201 Crore and Unacademy for Rs 171 crore. We are happy with the amount."

This comes after BCCI had said the money would not be the only consideration but understandably this was not the case. Earlier BCCI had said: "For the avoidance of doubt, it is clarified that BCCI shall not be obliged to award the Rights to the third party which indicates willingness to pay the highest fees in the course of discussions/ negotiations with BCCI after submitting an EOI.

Read: IPL 2020 Sponsors To Be Named On Tuesday, BCCI To Be Paid Above ₹300 Crore This Season?

Read: BCCI Accused Of Causing Economic Losses For Holding IPL 2020 In UAE As Per Bombay HC Plea

"BCCI’s decision in this regard will also depend on a number of other relevant factors, including but not limited to, the manner in which the third party intends to exploit the Rights and the potential impact of the same on brand IPL as also the fan/viewer experience, which will be examined/ evaluated by BCCI in the course of discussions/ negotiations with interested third parties who submit an EOI."

Vivo's withdrawal

Dream11 is already a big spender on cricket. They are associated with at least six IPL teams and also with the International Cricket Council. The IPL 2020 title sponsorship fell vacant after Vivo, which had signed a 2000-crore-plus five-year deal (2018-2022) with BCCI, withdrew after the Boycott China campaign gathered steam in the wake of the India-China standoff.

Read: Dream11 To Be IPL 2020's Title Sponsor; Replaces VIVO In Estimated Rs 222 Crore Deal

Read: IPL 2020 Partner Unacademy To Host Session With Kevin Pietersen And AB De Villiers