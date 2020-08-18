Dream11 Becomes New IPL 2020 Title Sponsor, Netizens React With Funny Memes Ft. Patanjali

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally bagged the sponsorship rights for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Tuesday, August 18, the Indian board signed a deal worth ₹222 crores with Indian fantasy gaming giants, Dream11. With the deal, Dream11 replaced VIVO. The BCCI had earlier suspended VIVO’s contract, a Chinese mobile manufacturer, as the title sponsor for the high-octane league on the aftermath of the political tensions between India and China.

Also Read | Dream11 To Be IPL 2020 Title Sponsor; Replaces VIVO In Estimated Rs.222 Crore Deal

IPL Dream11 deal: Dream11 becomes IPL sponsors for IPL 2020 season

Apparently, the IPL Dream11 deal opened up a floodgate of memes across social media. Several Twitter users took to the microblogging site and posted their hilarious comments in the form of memes. While some made fun regarding the Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali showing early signs of interest to become IPL sponsors, others made fun of former Indian captain MS Dhoni as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain is one of the brand ambassadors of Dream11.

Dream11 becomes IPL 2020 sponsors: Hilarious memes based on IPL Dream11 deal

Pataanjali wale Baba pic.twitter.com/ap4AoDnnxq — Lalit Singh Chauhan 💡🎥🎬 (@L0ST_IN_CINEMA) August 18, 2020

Dream 11 Rn:- pic.twitter.com/EkLj2hNk3F — Boies Pilled Bell 🇮🇳 (@Lil_Boies2) August 18, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020 Partner Unacademy To Host Session With Kevin Pietersen And AB De Villiers

One more way dhoni will manipulate the game wrongfully. — Toxic Master (@theToxicMaster) August 18, 2020

*Dream11 also hav chinese investment*

Meanwhile Vivo: pic.twitter.com/7jO3Le7T2w — Doctor Adani™ (@AdaniHu) August 18, 2020

But Dream 11 has chinese affiliations as well 🤔

BCCI : pic.twitter.com/bxp9FNruqY — Abhishek Kumar (@mpbsvs) August 18, 2020

Bet ke paise se sponsorship lelo... pic.twitter.com/OZvdWMPFzD — Pun of god (@Punnajiaka) August 18, 2020

Also Read | MS Dhoni To Champion Organic Farming Cause Further Post IPL 2020 With Latest Investment?

How Dream11 became IPL sponsors?

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel, while speaking with Republic TV, confirmed that Dream11 won the IPL title sponsorship for ₹222 crore. He also stated that BYJU'S had bid for ₹201 crore while UnAcademy had bid for ₹171 crore.

IPL 2020: Dates and schedule announced

The IPL 2020 season is expected to launch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month. The tournament will be played between September 19 and November 10 across three UAE venues. The IPL 2020 season will also mark the return of MS Dhoni into competitive cricket after his sabbatical from the game that started in July 2019.

Also Read | BCCI Accused Of Causing Economic Losses For Holding IPL 2020 In UAE As Per Bombay HC Plea

Image credits: IPLT20.COM