After IPL 2020, UAE In Strong Position To Host Asia Cup 2020 As Well: Report

The coronavirus pandemic that brought the entire world to a standstill also affected cricket massively. Several bilateral series, as well as, major tournaments including the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) were either cancelled or postponed indefinitely. There has been no cricketing action since March and cricket boards across the world have started to discuss the possible return of the cricket.

UAE could host Asia Cup 2020: Sources

England is slated to play West Indies in a three-match Test series in July. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Australia in October might also be held as planned. The Asia Cup 2020, which was supposed to be played in August or September, has also been discussed as well. Currently, the hosting rights are with Pakistan but from the looks of it, the tournament seems unlikely to be played there. However, according to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to host Asia Cup 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Dawn, the sources said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, uncertainty around cricket's near future and India's reluctance to tour Pakistan, it has been decided by the PCB that the UAE is the first option to host Asia Cup 2020 this year in September. Sources added that the PCB and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) are in contact with the UAE but it will take about a week or two before things get finalised about UAE as the final venue to host Asia Cup 2020.

In 2018, the UAE hosted the Asia Cup 8 where six teams competed in the 50-overs format. India had the hosting rights of the tournament that year. But after a lot of discussions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided to schedule the tournament in the UAE. The UAE has also offered the BCCI to host the IPL 2020, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some sources have also revealed that during the ACC meeting, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani spoke to Sri Lanka Cricket officials about the possibility of holding the Asia Cup 2020 there in case the UAE is not ready to host it. The main reason behind this is the improved situation of COVID-19 in the island nation. India might also agree to travel to Sri Lanka as they are already scheduled to travel Lanka in July-August for a bilateral series. The sources further said that Pakistan can swap the 2022 Asia Cup with Sri Lanka and host it in Pakistan after two years.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP