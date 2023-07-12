After WTC 2023 Final, Rohit Sharma Hits Back At Critics With 'consistent Cricket' Remark

IND vs WI: The Indian cricket team after being defeated by Australia in the WTC 2023 Final is taking on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series at Windsor Park in Dominica. Rohit Sharma and Co. will aim to kickstart their campaign in the new cycle of the WTC 2023-25 with a win. The Indian team has also not lost a Test series in the Caribbean since 2002 and will look forward to continue their invincible record.



Team India skipper Rohit Sharma will play his first Test series in the Caribbean as the captain of the Indian team

West Indies is also very special for Team India batter Virat Kohli as he scored his 1st Test double hundred in 2016

Team India's head coach is the highest Indian run-scorer in the Caribbean with 1511 runs from 17 Tests

Rohit Sharma hits back at the critics with 'consistent cricket' remark



The Indian cricket team faced a lot of criticism from cricket experts following their WTC 2023 Final loss. However, skipper Rohit Sharma now has come up with a 'consistent cricket' remark on the issue and also might have hit back at the critics. While speaking at the toss during the first Test between India and West Indies, Rohit said:

The championship final is still a couple of years from now. We've played some consistent cricket that's why we've played two finals. This is something we can take forward. Lot of new guys in the squad, so hopefully, we can get a good perspective from the last two cycles. This cycle will be no different.

Team India's disappointing performance in the WTC 2023 Final

The Indian cricket team's batting lineup failed miserably against Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 Final and none of the batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara were able to perform as per their reputation. Comeback man Ajinkya Rahane was the only batter who showed some intent and tried to balance the team's innings. This was Team India's second consecutive loss in the final of the WTC and also the eighth in any ICC knockout match in the last ten years.

IND vs WI: India debut for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included in the team as an opener and has earned the spot due to his consistent performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League. Jaiswal has hit a total of 1845 runs from 15 first-class games at an average of 80.21. He also scored 625 runs from 14 matches in the Indian Premier League 2023 for the Rajasthan Royals.