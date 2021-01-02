Herschelle Gibbs Appointed As Karachi Kings Head Coach For Upcoming Edition Of PSL

Former South African opening batsman Herschelle Gibbs has been appointed as the new head coach of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Herschelle Gibbs. The news of Gibbs' appointment as the head coach has officially been confirmed by the reigning PSL champions as well as the governing body of world cricket the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their respective Twitter handles.

He changed the way the game was played with his aggression & passion and taking it into his coaching as well. A great believer in the strength of teamwork & discipline, the #karachikings are proud to announce our new Head Coach @hershybru .

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs has been appointed as the new head coach of Karachi Kings in the PSL 🔥



PSL 2021

Coming back to PSL, Karachi Kings will be defending their title in the 2021 season, they had beaten Lahore Qalandars by five wickets to win their maiden title in November 2020. At the same time, the 2021 season will be held entirely in Pakistan and will be the second season to do so. As per reports, the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League will consist of the same six teams with no plans for expansion and is scheduled to be held in February and March of 2021.

The players draft for the upcoming edition of the tournament was originally scheduled to take place in the first week of January 2021 but has now been rescheduled to the end of January.

Herschelle Gibbs' cricketing career

The Cape Town cricketer had represented the 'Rainbow Nation' in 90 Tests, 248 One Day Internationals and, 23 T20Is from 1996 to 2010. However, it was his match-winning knock of 175 to record the highest-ever run chase in ODI history against the then mighty Australians.

The monumental run chase

South Africa completed a monumental and record-setting run-chase against Australia, chasing down 434 runs with a wicket to spare when it appeared that all was lost for South Africa. Australian skipper Ricky Ponting's 164-run knock had put enormous pressure on South Africa in the series-deciding fifth and final ODI.

The Australian top-order ensured that the visitors got past the 400-run mark, with each scoring more than fifty plus runs in the game. Herschelle Gibbs and Graeme Smith spearheaded the Proteas run-chase, putting together a 187-run stand for the second wicket partnership despite losing opener Dippenaar earlier.

The Proteas opener took the onus on himself after Graeme Smith's dismissal and when he was running out of partners at the other end. Herschelle Gibbs' whirlwind knock comprised of 21 fours and seven sixes, with a staggering strike rate of 157.6.

