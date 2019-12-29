AH-W Vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Previous Clashes And Team News

Wellington Blaze will go head to head against Auckland Hearts in the 16th match of Super Smash League 2019-20 at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The match is scheduled to start by 4:10 PM IST on December 30, 2019 (Monday). Auckland Hearts are currently placed on the second position in the points table with 16 points. They have registered four wins and a loss in the five matches they've played. On the other hand, Wellington Blaze are placed on the top position with 20 points. They have registered five wins in five matches they've played.

REPORT | It wasn't the HEARTS day as Hinds' skipper Jess Watkins had a day to remember in New Plymouth.



Next up, the Wellington Blaze at Eden Park's Outer Oval on Monday.

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11: previous clashes and top picks

In their previous clash, Auckland Hearts registered a 22 run loss against Central Hinds. Batting first, Central Hinds posted a total of 161 runs with the loss of three wickets. Holly Huddleston picked a wicket for the losing side. Returning with the bat, Auckland Hearts could only manage to post 139 runs for the loss of six wickets. Katie Perkins top-scored with a 42-ball-53 for Auckland Hearts.

Meanwhile, Wellington Blaze registered a 49 run win against Central Hinds in their last encounter. Batting first, Wellington Blaze posted a total of 170 runs for the loss of five wickets. Amelia Kerr and Rachel Priest scored 38 runs each for the winning side. Returning with the bat, Central Hinds collapsed to a total of 121 runs. Jess Kerr picked four wickets for Wellington Blaze.

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11: squads

Wellington Blaze: Rachel Priest (WK), Sophie Devine (C), Rebecca Burns, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Liz Green-Perry, Jess Kerr, Allex Evans, Deanna Doughty, Maneka Singh, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen.

Auckland hearts: Lauren Down, Anna Peterson (C), Katie Perkins, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Natasha van Tilburg, Arlene Kelly, Regina Lilii, Jesse Prasad, Tariel Lamb, Roz McNeill.

Peterson finds room through a packed cover field for the HEARTS first boundary.



HEARTS 6/0 (1) | Hinds 161/3 | LIVE SCORECARD | https://t.co/9dfhBApSMK#FollowSuit #SuperSmashNZ

🎥 - @skysportnz pic.twitter.com/QuauJSZuE2 — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) December 28, 2019

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rachel Priest

Batswomen: Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Saachi Shahri

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr (VC), Anna Peterson, Arlene Kelly

Bowlers: Jess Kerr (C), Deanna Doughty, Holly Huddleston

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.