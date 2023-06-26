Ahead Of 2nd Ashes Test, James Anderson Tries His Hand In MLB With Nathan Lyon; See Pics

Why you're reading this: The English cricket team were defeated by Australia in the first Test of the Ashes 2023 series by two wickets played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Aussie captain Pat Cummins starred in the match and formed a match-winning partnership along with Nathan Lyon.

3 things you need to know

Australia won the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test

Australia are 1-0 up in the five-match Ashes 2023 series

The second Test of the Ashes 2023 series will be played at the Lord's cricket ground in London

James Anderson play Baseball along with Nathan Lyon

Major League Baseball which is a popular Baseball league tournament in the USA is going under its Europe tour these days and a few matches of the ongoing season of MLB are being played in London right now. The Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals played a two-match series from June 24 to June 25, 2023, as a part of the event.

Veteran England pacer James Anderson who is playing against Australia in the current Ashes 2023 series went to watch the MLB match between Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals and was accompanied by his opponent spinner Nathan Lyon. Anderson shared the visuals for the same on his official Instagram handle and was supporting the Cubs.

The right-hand pacer was also seen wearing the Chicago Cubs jersey and also shared the visuals for the same on his Instagram handle. and also tried his hands on pitching the baseball along with Nathan Lyon.

James Anderson promises 'Bazball' in the second Test

Returning to the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 first Test, the 'Bazball' approach didn't help the hosts win the match however, James Anderson has promised that the team will play with the same strategy in the second Test match as well. While speaking to the reporters ahead of the second Test, Anderson said,

I think we'll be more positive, more aggressive, more entertaining. We want to try to make sure that people go home as happy as they did every day at Edgbaston. Just because we are 1-0 down, I don't think we will try to do anything different. I think we did enough last week to show that if we keep playing like this and keep improving a few things, we can win the next four games. We'll go exactly the same way.

The second Test match of the Ashes 2023 will be played at the Lord's cricket ground in London from June 28, 2023. The hosts will look to bounce back in the second Test and level the five-match series at 1-1.