Ex-England Spinner Lashes Critical Thoughts Over Moeen Ali's Status In Ashes 2023

Why you're reading this: The English cricket team could not pick a winning start to the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 series as they lost to Australia in the first Test by two wickets. The match was also not a glorious return for all-rounder Moeen Ali, as he could only pick up three wickets in the match. The right arm off-spinner was also spotted struggling with his finger injury.

3 things you need to know

Moeen Ali played his last Test match in September 2021

Moeen retired from Test cricket after the fourth Test against India in September 2023

Moeen Ali had come in as a replacement for injured left-arm spinner Jack Leach

Monty Panesar advises England team management not to play Moeen Ali in second Test match

Moeen Ali faced a lot of criticism not only from the former Aussie cricketers but Ex-English cricketers, who are raising questions about his selection in the first Test vs Australia. Former England spinner Monty Panesar is the newest name on the list and has advised the England team management not to play Moeen in the second Ashes 2023 Test match unless he is not fit. Panesar wrote in his column of 'The Telegraph'.

England cannot afford to be in that position in the second Test and, for that reason, Moeen should not play unless he has healed. I'm sure doing just that will be his primary focus between the matches. Even though Moeen has already sustained an injury, he should follow the same routine of using surgical spirit to help heal and harden the wound.

That will allow England to make an informed decision on selection. England will be a stronger side at Lord's if they have Moeen Ali in it. But that will require his finger to heal, which is much easier said than done in just a week.

The English cricket team made a bold decision on Day One of the ENG vs AUS first Test and declared the first innings at 393/8. However, despite being the favourites to win the match, the hosts could not stand a chance as the Pat Cummins-led Australian side snatched the win out of the jaws of England on Day 5 of the first test.

England has made some additions ahead of the second test, as ECB has made a call-up for Rehan Ahmed. The English cricketer would join his team in Lords when England would take on Australia for the second test for the Ashes 2023 series.

