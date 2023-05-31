Ahead Of WTC 2023 Final, Leaked Images Of Adidas Team India Jersey Creates Stir

After the closure of the Indian Premier League 2023, the Indian cricket team is gearing up for the World Test Championship 2023 Final that is set to be played from June 7, 2023, at the Kennington Oval in London. Team India will also head into the most anticipated event with new cricket gear sponsored by Adidas.

Now just ahead of the world's biggest Test event, some leaked pictures of the Indian team's new white ball format jerseys have grabbed massive eyeballs on the internet. The Indian cricket team fans who have been eagerly waiting for the new jersey are loving the leaked visuals which have created a stir on social media.

Leaked visuals of the Indian team's cricket gear have stormed the internet

A look at some of the leaked visuals that have stormed the internet and have also become the talk of the headlines.

I am so happy to see #adidasIndia material. It is the new team India Jersey by Adidas. pic.twitter.com/QtGwvQyaAi — mahi gupta (@mahigupta199) May 31, 2023

Friends, I have full hope that you will also like Adidas India jersey very much, I have become crazy after seeing it.#adidasIndia pic.twitter.com/L7w7t2JOIF — Rajani pandey (@rajanipan__dey) May 31, 2023

What's Adidas' deal with BCCI?

On May 23, 2023, BCCI announced its partnership with Adidas in a press release and said that it will responsible for manufacturing the jerseys, kits, and other merchandise for India’s Men’s, Women’s, and U-19 teams. In a long-term deal that will start in June 2023 and go on till June 2028, it will be the first time that Adidas will be the sole supplier for Team India' training & travel wear for the BCCI- including the men’s, women’s & youth teams.

Getting to the WTC 2023, the Indian cricket team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma would be aiming to win an ICC trophy after a gap of almost ten years. The number one Test-ranked side has been in good form in the recent Test outings and some of the team's main players including Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj are in good form ahead of the WTC final.

Team India squad WTC Final

Rohit Sharma (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav