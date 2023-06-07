Ahead Of WTC Final, A Look At Head-to-Head Record Of India And Australia In ICC Knockouts

India and Australia are all set to lock horns against each other in the final of the World Test Championship, starting June 7. The match is scheduled to take place at The Oval Cricket Ground in England. Both sides will be hoping to win their maiden Test championship mace as they have not been able to secure it since the start of the WTC in 2019. This is Australia's first appearance in the WTC final. India, on the other hand, are playing their second WTC final after having reached the summit clash in the first cycle of the tournament.

India, however, lost the inaugural final by 8 wickets to New Zealand in June 2021. The match was played at The Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton, England. India have once again reached the final of the World Test Championship and it will be interesting to see whether the Rohit Sharma-led side is able to take a step further this time around. India have not won an ICC title in the last 10 years. Ahead of the WTC final between India and Australia, let's take a look at all their encounters in ICC knockout matches.

India vs Australia in ICC knockout games

India and Australia have played a total of six matches against each other in the knockout stage of various ICC tournaments. Their first ICC knockout encounter took place in 1998 during the Wills International Cup. India won the match by 44 runs. Out of the six games against one another in the ICC knockout stage, India have won four, while the Aussies have managed to win just two matches.

The last time India and Australia played a match against each other in the ICC knockouts was way back in 2015. It was the second semifinal of the 2015 World Cup. Australia won by a whopping margin of 95 runs.

3rd QF, Wills International Cup 1998 - India won by 44 runs

1st QF, ICC Knockout 2000 - India won by 20 runs

Final, ICC World Cup 2003 - Australia won by 125 runs

2nd SF, ICC T20 World Cup 2007 - India won by 15 runs

2nd QF, ICC World Cup 2011 - India won by 5 wickets

2nd SF, ICC World Cup 2015 - Australia won by 95 runs

