'It Will Play Very Well': Michael Vaughan's Specific Advice To Rohit Sharma For WTC Final

With the WTC Final 2023 about to go underway, the biggest reverberating question is how the pitch will play. Dinesh Karthik, who shared the first visuals of The Oval's pitch on which the contest between bat and ball will take place, asked the Twitter users to give their views on what they would opt to do if they win the toss. Several accounts responded to Karthik's post, and among the many former England captain, Michael Vaughan has also given his say.

Also Read | WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Live Score

Since the WTC final is an event on which the entire cricket community has its sights on, hence, some dwellings from Michael Vaughan, who is a keen observer of the game, are certain to arrive on the matter. Ahead of the start of the match, Vaughan has made it clear what he'd do if win the toss at the Oval.

Also Read | India Vs Australia Live Streaming: How Can We Watch WTC Final In India, UK And US

Michael Vaughan responds to Dinesh Karthik's post before WTC Final

Dinesh Karthik, who asked the Twitter world to state their opinions has got the answer from Michael Vaughan. According to the 48-year-old, it's a 'win the toss and bowl first wicket'. According to him, the surface will get better as the match will progress, hence, the one who will bat second will get the edge. "It will play very very well .. and will get better & better so I would bowl first .. especially if clouds are around tomorrow."

It will play very very well .. and will get better & better so I would bowl first .. especially if clouds are around tomorrow 👍 https://t.co/fLr7kZWE6q — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 6, 2023

The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST. Hence, in a couple of hours, it will be evident as to what the captain will do when the coin will flip. So, with everything in readiness, what do you think is in store in the next 5 days? Will India be able to end its ICC trophy drought or will Australia lift the eminent Test mace? All to look forward to as the WTC final is about to begin.

Also Read | IND Vs AUS: Steve Smith Warns Australia To Be Wary Of Two Indian Players In WTC Final