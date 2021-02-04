Aiden Markram Takes Stunning Catch At Short Leg To Send Abid Ali Back On Day 1: WATCH

After facing an embarrassing loss in the opening Test of the series, it is imperative for the touring South African team to put up a stringer show in the final Test in order to avoid a series defeat. Fans witnessed top-notch cricketing action on the rain-hit Day 1 of the Rawalpindi Test match, as both sides toiled hard to gain an early advantage in the contest. For the visitors, it was Aiden Markram, who contributed with a spectacular effort in the field to send Pakistan's opening batsman Abid Ali early.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test: Aiden Markram takes a stunning catch at short leg

Short leg has to be arguably one of the toughest places to field in cricket. The player needs to rely on his fast reflexes to make the most of the opportunities at the particular field position. South Africa's Aiden Markram, who was stationed at short leg, took a fabulous catch to help South Africa claim a crucial early wicket.

It was during the 14th over of the day that Anrich Nortje sent Abid Ali packing with the help of Markram. The speedster bowled a fiery delivery angling into the stumps to the opening batsmen, who got a faint inside edge. The ball then struck his pads, post which Markram completed a stellar one-handed catch.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test updates

After losing both their top three batsmen early, captain Babar Azam and middle-order batsman Fawad Alam steadied the ship for the home side. The Pakistani skipper smashed an impressive half-century against a formidable bowling attack and is currently unbeaten on 77. The first Test's centurion Fawad Alam also toiled hard in the middle and is still at the crease with 42 runs. After the end of Day 1, Babar Azam and co. have scored 145 runs, but have also lost three wickets.

Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming details

The Pakistan vs South Africa live scores can be found on the social media handles of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket South Africa, as well as the boards’ websites. Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube channel is showcasing the match live.

