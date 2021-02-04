Pandya & Ishant Out; Axar, Kuldeep In: Gambhir Picks India's XI For First Test Vs England

With just a day to go for the Test series between India and England to commence, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has picked his XI Men in Blue for the first match at Chepauk. Retaining Shubman Gill post his heroics in Australia, Gambhir paired the young gun with Rohit Sharma to open the batting. The former opener also retained the backbone of India's Test team - Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

Stressing on the need to play five proper bowlers on Indian pitches, Gambhir roped in Axar Patel along with Ravichandran Ashwin, swapping the all-rounder for Ravindra Jadeja who has been ruled out of the Test series due to an injury. Based on recent form, Gambhir chose Rishabh Pant over Wriddhiman Saha, who had been the latter's understudy until his heroics Down Under. Notably, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma - making their comeback after missing the Australia tour - found no place in the former cricketer's playing XI.

In the bowling lineup, Gambhir went with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as the two frontline pacers while Kuldeep Yadav to pair with Ravichandran Ashwin in the spin department. The 2011 World Cup-winner said that he would want Bumrah for the first but rest him for the second Test, in order to have him fire in the day-night Test at Motera.

"Five bowlers, hundred percent. I have always been a firm believer that India has to go in with five bowlers in any condition. So, probably Axar bats at No.7, it is a direct swap between Jadeja and Axar, Ashwin at No.8. Ashwin will be really confident after what he did at the SCG, Axar can contribute with the bat. So, India needs about 350-odd runs and they have got the bowling attack to get England out," Gambhir said while speaking on Star Sports' Game Plan.

Gambhir's XI for 1st Test: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

England lose Crawley

Just a day before England and India lock horns at the Chepauk to commence the four-match Test series, the visitors have suffered a huge blow after one of their players had to be ruled out. The young 23-year-old Zak Crawley, who has been in red-hot form, has been ruled out of the first two Tests against India due to an injury, the English board confirmed on Thursday morning. The English cricketer sustained an injury during a practice session on Tuesday when he slipped on the marble floor while leaving the dressing room.

Pope back in hut, Stokes & Archer in XI?

The wrist injury to Crawley has paved way for Dom Sibley into the playing XI with Rory Burns taking the field from the other end. While England are yet to announce their playing XI, it is expected that Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer will return to the field after a short hiatus as they missed the Tests against Sri Lanka. Skipper Joe Root is also likely to bring in Jack Leach and Moeen Ali as the extra spinner considering that the pitch at Chennai offers turn.

