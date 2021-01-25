Ajinkya Rahane Admits To 'delegating' Rohit Sharma Some Of His Work During Australia Tour

The Indian cricket team showcased admirable determination to clinch the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a heroic fashion. Virat Kohli's departure post the opening Test was bound to create a void in the team. However, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane displayed impeccable composure while leading the side under immense pressure and ultimately shifted the momentum towards the visiting team, despite their dismal performance in the opening contest at Adelaide. Ajinkya Rahane also commended his deputy, Rohit Sharma, for his vital contribution during the gruelling tour.

Ajinkya Rahane credits Rohit Sharma for helping him lead the Indian side

Both Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma share an amazing camaraderie off the field as well. Having played domestic cricket together for the Mumbai team, both the cricketers share an inseparable bond. Their cordial relationship reaped dividends for the Indian team. Ajinkya Rahane recently revealed how he sought Sharma's help during his captaincy stint in Australia.

In a conversation with Marathi daily, Sakal, Rahane mentioned how he delegated certain responsibilities to Rohit Sharma during the Test series. The 32-year-old pointed out that having someone with Sharma's experience as the vice-captain of the team made his job easier. Rahane, who is yet to lose a single Test match as the captain of Team India, stated that as he could not pay attention towards each and every player in the side, he would assign the task to Sharma.

The two worked together as a cohesive unit, and it ultimately proved to be beneficial for the touring party. According to Rahane, if they observed that any player from the side was looking down and out, the two would make it a point to instill confidence in the particular individual. He also highlighted the fact that the two have played a lot of cricket together, which is an added advantage.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: India counter all the adversities to stage a historic win

Ravi Shastri and co. had a daunting task ahead of the ultimate showdown between India and Australia, with several key members of the Indian contingent on the sidelines with injuries. However, the visitors defied significant odds to clinch a momentous series win at the Gabba. In the absence of India's mainstays, the onus was on the youngsters to deliver in the crucial Test series decider. In spite of their inexperience, players like Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, and Mohammed Siraj played exceptionally well to seal the series for India.

