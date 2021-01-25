Gautam Gambhir Reignites KKR Vs RCB Battle By Accusing Virat Kohli Of Not Backing Players

Still in search of their maiden Indian Premier League Trophy, the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise has taken a few tough calls ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 auction. Their move of releasing as many as 10 players from the squad has not got down too well with former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir. The cricketer-turned-politician also went on to criticize Virat Kohli for his approach.

IPL 2021 auction: Gautam Gambhir questions Virat Kohli's tactics ahead of IPL 2021 auction

The forthcoming IPL auctions are of utmost importance for all the franchises as they look to strengthen their line-ups for the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. While many teams have avoided mass releases, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have parted ways with 10 players. The Virat Kohli-led side enjoyed a dominant run during the first half of the league last year, however, they failed to capitalize on the momentum towards the business end of the tournament and ultimately failed to qualify for the final.

The Kolkata Knight Riders also had an underwhelming season. In spite of their ordinary outing, the think tank has decided to retain most of their core players, including ex-captain Dinesh Karthik. The wicketkeeper-batsman had a dismal run in the league at the UAE and also had to relinquish his captaincy mid-season. Speaking on the development, Gautam Gambhir on Star Sports' Cricket Connect program mentioned how this move will do wonders for the player's confidence.

According to Gautam Gambhir, KKR's decision of persisting with Dinesh Karthik irrespective of his dismal run last year is a step taking in the right direction. The southpaw reckoned that this is what separates the KKR team from the RCB. Gambhir, who had an exceptional run as the leader of the Kolkata-based franchise, went on to suggest that Bangalore does not back their players and instead decides to release them after a failed season.

RCB list of released players 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore often boasts of a star-studded line-up year after year. However, their championship cabinet still remains empty. In an attempt to change their fortunes, the franchise will aim to attain the services of potent players in the upcoming auction. Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel (retired), Dale Steyn (unavailable), Isuru Udana, and Umesh Yadav are the players who have been released by the franchise. Moreover, they have also traded in Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams from the Delhi Capitals team.

