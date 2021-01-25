Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Biggest Fitness Secret For Batting Long In Test Cricket: WATCH

India’s batting barnacle Cheteshwar Pujara played a pivotal role in his side’s twin Test series win in Australia in their last two Test tours. The cricketer even coped a few body blows recently on Day 5 of the thrilling series-decider at The Gabba on January 19. Widely hailed as one of the best batsmen of the modern era, Pujara has earned the nickname ‘The Wall’ from several fans and cricket experts, a moniker which was previously held by the legendary Indian batsman Rahul Dravid.

Cheteshwar Pujara turned 33 on Monday, January 25. On the occasion of Pujara's 33rd birthday, here is a look back at the time when he revealed the secret behind his fitness that helps him grind hours at the crease.

Cheteshwar Pujara turned 33 on Monday, January 25.

He takes body blows

Grinds it out in the middle

Braves it all & stands tall



81 Tests 🏏

6111 runs 👌

13572 balls faced 👏

18 hundreds 👍



Here's wishing #TeamIndia's Mr. Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday 🎂



— BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara reveals ‘fitness friendly’ diet

Cheteshwar Pujara interacted with Gaurav Kapur through the latter’s Oaktree Sports Show in July 2019. When asked about the ‘disciplined eating habits’ of Indian players, Pujara responded by saying that the importance of fitness has recently gone up in all sports. The Indian cricketer later said that he is a vegetarian and also urged other sportspersons to turn into one for ‘better fitness’.

Cheteshwar Pujara said that while he is a vegetarian, he still enjoys a cheat meal once in a month. He revealed that he eats ‘soya bean laddus’ whenever his mother-in-law makes them for him. Pujara said that he eats them because they still have a slight healthy element through proteins. Here is a look at the entire Cheteshwar Pujara interview where he speaks about his diet in brief.

Cheteshwar Pujara stats in Test cricket

The Cheteshwar Pujara stats in Test cricket make for a staggering read. The Gujarat-based cricketer has played 81 Tests since his international debut in 2010. Across 136 Test innings, the right-handed batsman has aggregated 6,111 runs at an average of 47.74 with 18 tons and 28 half-centuries. Cheteshwar Pujara's highest score in Tests is the 206* he scored against England in Ahmedabad back in November 2012.

How much is Cheteshwar Pujara's net worth?

Pujara, who is in India’s scheme of things in the longest format of the game, is one of the most reliable batsmen in the Indian Test team. Due to him playing just one format of the game, the Saurashtra batsman does not do multiple endorsements. His inability to bag an IPL contract further hits Pujara's net worth. The Cheteshwar Pujara net worth is estimated to be around $2 million according to caknowledge.com. It is majorly earned from his Team India contract and a few endorsements.

ICC celebrates Cheteshwar Pujara birthday

Happy birthday, @cheteshwar1 🎉



👕 81 Tests

🏏 6111 runs

🌟 46 fifty-plus scores



He has three Test double hundreds to his name, including a high score of 206* 👏



— ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2021

